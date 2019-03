Semana Santa (Holy week), April 14th -21st

An Easter procession in Palma de Mallorca. Photo: AFP Easter week is one of the year's biggest celebrations in Spain, where towns and cities stage processions and passion plays to reenact the last days of Jesus and his resurrection on Easter Sunday. Andalusia is home to some of the biggest and most elaborate processions, but wherever you are in Spain, there will be plenty going on for Semana Santa.

If you haven't ever seen it, then make this the year you seek out a procession.

But if the crowds at the Easter processions don't tempt you but you still want to make the most of an Easter break in Spain here are some of our favourite ideas.

For the art lovers



Photo: moof/Flickr

Figueres (Catalonia) is the birthplace of the eccentric artist Salvador Dalí. Visit the quirky Teatre-Museu Gala Salvador Dalí, designed by the surrealist himself.