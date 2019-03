It's a verb you will hear a lot from enthusiastic Spaniards.

Me flipa el chocolate.

I'm crazy about chocolate.

It also means to freak out or flip out, or even be crazy. It's a great phrase to talk about when something has shocked you or you are amazed by some news.

Estoy flipando con lo que me acabas de decir.

I'm astounded by what you just told me.

Tu flipas si crees que te van a regalar un viaje a las maldivas por tu cumpleaños

You are crazy if you think they will give you a trip to the Maldives

If someone says something outrageous, then you can respond like this:

¡Estoy flipando en colores!

I'm freaking out!

It can also mean big-headed:

No le soporto, es un flipado.

I can't stand him. He's big-headed.

Pronunciation:

Flee-par

