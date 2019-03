It means to be sorry about something, regret or lament something. You won't 'regret' having leant this word!

Here are some examples of how to use it:

Lamento mucho lo ocurrido.

I'm so sorry about what happened.

To regret something

El tribunal está determinado a conseguir que el acusado lamente el crimen cometido.

The prosecution is determined to make the charged man regret committing the crime.

Se lamentaré de haberme conocido.

He'll regret having ever met me.

To complain or grumble about something:

Se lamenta continuamente en vez de buscar soluciones.

He grumbles continuously instead of looking for solutions.

Pronunciation:

La- men- tar

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

