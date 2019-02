This is a very eloquent way of saying generous and comes from the noun dádiva meaning gift.

It describes a person who is giving, generous and open-handed.

Here are some examples of how to use this word:

Mi abuelo era una persona muy dadivosa. Le encantaba ayudar a los demás.

My grandfather was a very giving person. He loved helping others.

Es una persona muy dadivosa y altruista

He is a very generous and altruist person.

Pronunciation:

Da-di-vo-so

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

