It means lesson - which could either be taught by a teacher or a life lesson.

Here are some examples of how to use it:

¿Qué aprendiste en la lección de hoy?

What did you learn in today's lesson?

Aprendió la lección después de perder mucho dinero

He learned his lesson after losing so much money

Here is a final specific uses of lección where it should :

El profesor de baile programo una lección magistral para la semana que viene.

The dance teacher programmed a master class for next week.

It also is used to talk about how a text book is divided into 'sections':

El libro de química se divide en 10 lecciones.

The chemistry book is divided in 10 sections.

Pronunciation:

Lec-ción

