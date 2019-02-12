Spanish Word of the Day: 'Entramado'

The gist of its meaning being interlinking parts. When talking about construction, it means metal grating or lattice.

El suelo de mi cocina está compuesto por un entramado de baldosas.

The floor in my kitchen is made up of a latticed tiles.

It can also mean structure - like a figurative 'scheme' or structural framework:

¡Había todo un entramado detrás de la red de narcotráfico!

There was a whole scheme behind the drug trafficking network!

The final meaning is of a web, maze or tangle:

Al final rompió con su novio. Su relación era un entramado de mentiras.

In the end she broke up with her boyfriend. Their relationship was a web of lies.

Pronunciation:

En-tra-ma-do

