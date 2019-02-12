Spanish Word of the Day: 'Entramado'

<p> The gist of its meaning being interlinking parts. When talking about construction, it means metal grating or lattice.</p><ul><li><i>El suelo de mi cocina está compuesto por un entramado de baldosas.</i></li></ul><p> The floor in my kitchen is made up of a latticed tiles.</p><p>It can also mean structure - like a figurative 'scheme' or structural framework:</p><ul><li><i>¡Había todo un entramado detrás de la red de narcotráfico! </i></li></ul><p> There was a whole scheme behind the drug trafficking network!</p><p>The final meaning is of a web, maze or tangle:</p><ul><li><i>Al final rompió con su novio. Su relación era un entramado de mentiras.</i></li></ul><p> In the end she broke up with her boyfriend. Their relationship was a web of lies.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="480" src="https://giphy.com/embed/C6Q4HNNwjmXQY" width="480"></iframe><i><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/pie-crust-lattice-C6Q4HNNwjmXQY">via GIPHY</a></i></div><p><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p><p>En-tra-ma-do</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190205/the-eleven-most-annoying-spanish-false-friends-of-all-time">READ ALSO: The eleven most annoying Spanish false friends of all time </a></strong></p>