Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Spanish Word of the Day: 'Entramado'

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
12 February 2019
09:13 CET+01:00
word of the daylanguage

Share this article

Spanish Word of the Day: 'Entramado'
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
12 February 2019
09:13 CET+01:00
Today's word of the day is 'entramado'.

 The gist of its meaning being interlinking parts. When talking about construction, it means metal grating or lattice.

  • El suelo de mi cocina está compuesto por un entramado de baldosas.

       The floor in my kitchen is made up of a latticed tiles.

It can also mean structure - like a figurative 'scheme' or structural framework:

  • ¡Había todo un  entramado detrás de la red de narcotráfico!

          There was a whole scheme behind the drug trafficking network!

The final meaning is of a web, maze or tangle:

  • Al final rompió con su novio. Su relación era un entramado de mentiras.

         In the end she broke up with her boyfriend. Their relationship was a web of lies.

Pronunciation:

En-tra-ma-do

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

READ ALSO: The eleven most annoying Spanish false friends of all time 

 

word of the daylanguage
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Ten golden rules for snagging a Spanish man
  2. Seven of the best cheesy chat up lines in Spanish
  3. OPINION: The Brexit media coverage of British immigrants in Spain reinforces hated stereotypes
  4. IN PICS: 18 photos that prove Benidorm is beautiful
  5. Spain to hire 1,735 public sector workers to cope with Brexit fallout

 

 

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. Ten golden rules for snagging a Spanish man
  2. Seven of the best cheesy chat up lines in Spanish
  3. OPINION: The Brexit media coverage of British immigrants in Spain reinforces hated stereotypes
  4. IN PICS: 18 photos that prove Benidorm is beautiful
  5. Spain to hire 1,735 public sector workers to cope with Brexit fallout

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

13/02
Bestifull beach hause forma renta .El Saler
04/02
Cheap hostels in Valencia
29/01
Spanish speaker sought - Sevenoaks, Otford area, UK
28/01
Spanish Speakers - Southampton
20/01
2 bedroom cottage with sea view in south of Italy
18/01
Spanish tutor wanted in Barcelona this summer; for two kids
View all notices
Post a new notice