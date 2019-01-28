Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Spanish Word of the Day: 'Deshacer'

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
28 January 2019
10:56 CET+01:00
word of the daylanguage

Share this article

Spanish Word of the Day: 'Deshacer'
Photo: nito103/Depositphotos
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
28 January 2019
10:56 CET+01:00
We're sure you use the verb 'Hacer' all the time, but put a 'des-' infront of it and the meaning changes.

Hacer is one of the most common Spanish words and one of the first that you learn as a Spanish student. It means to build, construct or make.

Using verbs with the prefix 'des-' adjusts the meaning  

Deshacer is therefore the undoing of this verb.

Let's look at some specific examples:

  • Vamos a deshacerlo para empezarlo de nuevo.

        Let's undo it so we can start again.

 

  • Lo he desecho con las malas noticias.

 

       I devastated him with the bad news.

 

  • El sol ha deshecho el muñeco de nieve.

        The sun has melted the snowman.

A more sinister example of the use of deshacer would be:

  • Ricardo se deshizo de su empleado pesado cuanto antes.

        Ricardo got rid of his annoying employee as soon as possible

 

  • Se deshizo del cuerpo de su novio sin dejar rastro.

       He got rid of his girlfriend's body without a trace.

 

Now an entertaining phrase to slip into conversation (un tuerto is a one-eyed person):

  • Deshacer un tuerto

        To right wrongs, fix a problem

Pronunciation:

dehs-hah-thehr

Check out our other word of the day posts

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

Seven Spanish foody phrases that don't mean what you think 

word of the daylanguage
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. The perks and quirks of having a baby in Spain
  2. Spanish miners find body of Julen Rosello trapped in borehole
  3. Spain, France, Germany give Venezuela's Maduro ultimatum
  4. EU nations put Venezuela's Maduro on notice
  5. Spain grieves after two-year-old Julen found dead

 

 

Latest headlines

Recent highlights

Popular articles

  1. The perks and quirks of having a baby in Spain
  2. Spanish miners find body of Julen Rosello trapped in borehole
  3. Spain, France, Germany give Venezuela's Maduro ultimatum
  4. EU nations put Venezuela's Maduro on notice
  5. Spain grieves after two-year-old Julen found dead

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

28/01
Spanish Speakers - Southampton
18/01
Spanish tutor wanted in Barcelona this summer; for two kids
17/01
Online Spanish lessons
16/01
Property with sea views in the Cilento, Italy
14/01
Discussions per SKYPE on Sundays
06/11
Malaga Intercambio
View all notices
Post a new notice