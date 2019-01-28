Spanish Word of the Day: 'Deshacer'

Hacer is one of the most common Spanish words and one of the first that you learn as a Spanish student. It means to build, construct or make.

Using verbs with the prefix 'des-' adjusts the meaning

Deshacer is therefore the undoing of this verb.

Let's look at some specific examples:

Vamos a deshacerlo para empezarlo de nuevo.

Let's undo it so we can start again.

Lo he desecho con las malas noticias.

I devastated him with the bad news.

El sol ha deshecho el muñeco de nieve.

The sun has melted the snowman.

A more sinister example of the use of deshacer would be:

Ricardo se deshizo de su empleado pesado cuanto antes.

Ricardo got rid of his annoying employee as soon as possible

Se deshizo del cuerpo de su novio sin dejar rastro.

He got rid of his girlfriend's body without a trace.

Now an entertaining phrase to slip into conversation (un tuerto is a one-eyed person):

Deshacer un tuerto

To right wrongs, fix a problem

Pronunciation:

dehs-hah-thehr

