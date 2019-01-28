Spanish Word of the Day: 'Deshacer'

<p><i>Hacer</i> is one of the most common Spanish words and one of the first that you learn as a Spanish student. It means to build, construct or make.</p><p>Using verbs with the prefix 'des-' adjusts the meaning </p><p><i>Deshacer</i> is therefore the undoing of this verb.</p><p>Let's look at some specific examples:</p><ul><li><i>Vamos a deshacerlo para empezarlo de nuevo.</i></li></ul><p> Let's undo it so we can start again.</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>Lo he desecho con las malas noticias.</i></li></ul><p> </p><p> I devastated him with the bad news.</p><p> </p><ul><li><i>El sol ha deshecho el muñeco de nieve.</i></li></ul><p> The sun has melted the snowman.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="380" src="https://giphy.com/embed/QKE4eUe1hKl6U" width="480"></iframe><i><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/sad-death-time-lapse-QKE4eUe1hKl6U">via GIPHY</a></i></div><p>A more sinister example of the use of <i>deshacer </i>would be:</p><ul><li><i>Ricardo se deshizo de su empleado pesado cuanto antes.</i></li></ul><p> Ricardo got rid of his annoying employee as soon as possible</p><p> </p><ul><li>Se deshizo del cuerpo de su novio sin dejar rastro.</li></ul><p> He got rid of his girlfriend's body without a trace.</p><p> </p><p>Now an entertaining phrase to slip into conversation (<i>un tuerto</i> is a one-eyed person):</p><ul><li><i>Deshacer un tuerto</i></li></ul><p> To right wrongs, fix a problem</p><p><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p><p>dehs-hah-thehr</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190116/7-foody-phrases-that-dont-mean-what-you-think">Seven Spanish foody phrases that don't mean what you think </a></strong></p>