Spanish Word of the Day: 'Cabizbajo'

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
21 January 2019
14:09 CET+01:00
word of the daylanguage

Spanish Word of the Day: 'Cabizbajo'
Photo: nito103/Depositphotos
This is a great word for advanced speakers of Spanish to really push their vocabulary to the next level!

So, what does it mean?

Cabizbajo is a mash up of cabeza (head) and bajo (down). It therefore means sad, crestfallen or downcast.

  • ¿Por qué estás cabizbajo?

      Why are you sad?

  • Estoy cabizbajo porque extraño a mi familia mucho.

      I’m downcast because I miss my family so much.


Pronunciation: 

kah-beez-bah-goh

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

word of the daylanguage
