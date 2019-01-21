Spanish Word of the Day: 'Cabizbajo'

<p><strong>So, what does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>Cabizbajo</i> is a mash up of cabeza (head) and bajo (down). It therefore means sad, crestfallen or downcast.</p><ul><li><i>¿Por qué estás cabizbajo?</i></li></ul><p> Why are you sad?</p><ul><li><i>Estoy cabizbajo porque extraño a mi familia mucho.</i></li></ul><p> I’m downcast because I miss my family so much.</p><div><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="288" src="https://giphy.com/embed/132bzOAtymSqc0" width="480"></iframe><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/sad-132bzOAtymSqc0">via GIPHY</a></div><p><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p></div><p><i>kah-beez-bah-goh</i></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20190116/7-foody-phrases-that-dont-mean-what-you-think">Seven Spanish foody phrases that don't mean what you think </a></strong></p>