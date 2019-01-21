Spanish Word of the Day: 'Cabizbajo'

So, what does it mean?

Cabizbajo is a mash up of cabeza (head) and bajo (down). It therefore means sad, crestfallen or downcast.

¿Por qué estás cabizbajo?

Why are you sad?

Estoy cabizbajo porque extraño a mi familia mucho.

I’m downcast because I miss my family so much.

kah-beez-bah-goh

