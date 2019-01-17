Spanish Word of the Day: 'Llovizna'

But it's always useful to be able to make interesting small talk about the weather, and this word is particularly satisfying to say.

So, what does it mean?

Llovizna is used to describe rain when it's spitting down or drizzling.

Hubo una ligera llovizna durante el partido.

There was a slight drizzle during the game.

It can also refer to misty rain.

¡No pude ver nada por la llovizna!

I couldn’t see anything because of the mist!

Pronunciation:

yoh-veez-nah

