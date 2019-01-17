Spanish Word of the Day: 'Llovizna'

<p>But it's always useful to be able to make interesting small talk about the weather, and this word is particularly satisfying to say.</p><p><strong>So, what does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>Llovizna</i> is used to describe rain when it's spitting down or drizzling.</p><ul><li><i>Hubo una ligera llovizna durante el partido.</i></li></ul><p> There was a slight drizzle during the game.</p><p>It can also refer to misty rain.</p><ul><li><i>¡No pude ver nada por la llovizna!</i></li></ul><p> I couldn’t see anything because of the mist!</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="270" src="https://giphy.com/embed/xT9GEpqOhIhNcV5etq" width="480"></iframe><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/justin-g-rain-drizzle-xT9GEpqOhIhNcV5etq">via GIPHY</a></div><p><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p><p>yoh-veez-nah</p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p>