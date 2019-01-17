Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Spanish Word of the Day: 'Llovizna'

17 January 2019
Luckily for most of the year and in most places across Spain this isn't a word that you will need to use very much, unless you live in Galicia or Asturias!

But it's always useful to be able to make interesting small talk about the weather, and this word is particularly satisfying to say.

So, what does it mean?

Llovizna is used to describe rain when it's spitting down or drizzling.

  • Hubo una ligera llovizna durante el partido.

       There was a slight drizzle during the game.

It can also refer to misty rain.

  • ¡No pude ver nada por la llovizna!

       I couldn’t see anything because of the mist!

Pronunciation:

yoh-veez-nah

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

