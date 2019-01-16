Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Spanish Word of the Day: 'Rebajas'

16 January 2019
Everyone loves a bargain, right?

During January you'll see the word rebajas everywhere in the shops all over Spain.

Rebajas is Spanish for sales.

  • ¿Conoces esta tienda? Siempre tienen muy buenas rebajas.

        Do you know this shop? They always have amazing sales.

Rebajar as a verb means to reduce.

  • Rebajaron los precios al 50 percent

       They reduced the prices by 50 percent.

 

It can also mean to humiliate when talking about another person.

  • Le gusta rebajar a otras personas.

        He likes humiliating others.

Pronunciation:

reh-bah-ghahs

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

Check out our other word of the day posts

