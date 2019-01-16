Spanish Word of the Day: 'Rebajas'

<p>During January you'll see the word <i>rebajas</i> everywhere in the shops all over Spain.</p><p><i>Rebajas</i> is Spanish for sales.</p><ul><li><i>¿Conoces esta tienda? Siempre tienen muy buenas rebajas. </i></li></ul><p> Do you know this shop? They always have amazing sales.</p><p><i>Rebajar</i> as a verb means to reduce.</p><ul><li><i>Rebajaron los precios al 50 percent</i></li></ul><p> They reduced the prices by 50 percent.</p><p> </p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="199" src="https://giphy.com/embed/KTFyAY6aCvsc0" width="480"></iframe><p><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/confessions-KTFyAY6aCvsc0">via GIPHY</a></p></div><p>It can also mean to humiliate when talking about another person.</p><ul><li><i>Le gusta rebajar a otras personas. </i></li></ul><p> He likes humiliating others.</p><p><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p><p>reh-bah-ghahs</p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p>