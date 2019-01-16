Spanish Word of the Day: 'Rebajas'

During January you'll see the word rebajas everywhere in the shops all over Spain.

Rebajas is Spanish for sales.

¿Conoces esta tienda? Siempre tienen muy buenas rebajas.

Do you know this shop? They always have amazing sales.

Rebajar as a verb means to reduce.

Rebajaron los precios al 50 percent

They reduced the prices by 50 percent.

It can also mean to humiliate when talking about another person.

Le gusta rebajar a otras personas.

He likes humiliating others.

Pronunciation:

reh-bah-ghahs

