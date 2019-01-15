Spanish Word of the Day: 'Aguacero'

Our word of the day is great when talking about the weather: Aguacero means downpour or rainstorm.

Los aguaceros son comunes en el sudeste de Asia.

In Southeast Asia, rainstorms are very common.

Ayer me pillo un aguacero de camino a casa desde el trabajo

Last night I was caught in a downpour while coming back from work.

You can also have an aguacero de insultos - a shower of insults.

Pronunciation:

ah-goo-ah-theh-roh

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.