Spanish Word of the Day: 'Aguacero'

<p> </p><p>Our word of the day is great when talking about the weather: <i>Aguacero</i> means downpour or rainstorm.</p><ul><li><i>Los aguaceros son comunes en el sudeste de Asia. </i><o:p></o:p></li></ul><p> In Southeast Asia, rainstorms are very common.<o:p></o:p></p><ul><li><i>Ayer me pillo un aguacero de camino a casa desde el trabajo</i><o:p></o:p></li></ul><p> Last night I was caught in a downpour while coming back from work.<o:p></o:p></p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="354" src="https://giphy.com/embed/39fj7g99qyD72" width="480"></iframe><p><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/cute-dancing-39fj7g99qyD72">via GIPHY</a></p></div><p>You can also have an<i> aguacero de insultos</i> - a shower of insults.<o:p></o:p></p><p> </p><p><strong>Pronunciation:</strong></p><p>ah-goo-ah-theh-roh</p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p>