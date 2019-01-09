Spanish unions call off Ryanair strike after deal

<p>The Sitcpla and USO unions said in a statement they had "finally reached an agreement" with Ryanair in the early hours of Wednesday after 19 hours of marathon talks.</p><p>As such, they decided to call off strikes planned for January 10 and 13 but said the deal still had to be ratified by cabin crew. </p><p>The statement said the agreement "guarantees job stability, betters working conditions".</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p dir="ltr" lang="es">URGENTE! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SITCPLA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SITCPLA</a> y USO llegan a un acuerdo con la dirección de <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Ryanair?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Ryanair</a> y desconvocan las <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/huelgas?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#huelgas</a> del 10 y el 13 de enero. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HuelgaRyanair?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HuelgaRyanair</a> Comunicado conjunto de ambos sindicatos 👇🏼 <a href="https://t.co/xVkztdfkuJ">pic.twitter.com/xVkztdfkuJ</a></p>— SITCPLA Iberia (@SITCPLA_Iberia) <a href="https://twitter.com/SITCPLA_Iberia/status/1082912236350435328?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">January 9, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>It also meets the unions' main demand -- that cabin crew in Spain be employed under Spanish labour legislation rather than that of Ireland as had been the case for many.</p><p>Ryanair was not immediately available for comment. </p><p>The no-frills airline was hit by a series of strikes Europe-wide last year as its employees complained about their working conditions. </p><p>In July, strikes by cockpit and cabin crew disrupted 600 flights in Belgium, Ireland, Italy, Portugal and Spain, affecting 100,000 travellers. </p><p>Then on September 28, cabin crew walked out again in Germany, Belgium, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain and in some countries pilots' unions also took action.</p><p>In November, Spain's labour ministry said it had found the budget carrier guilty of violating cabin crew's right to strike by calling or emailing employees to see if they would stop work.</p><p>It also said Ryanair had obstructed labour inspections and threatened to fine the airline.</p><p>The carrier had so far managed to clinch labour agreements with staff in several countries including Britain, Germany, Portugal and Italy. </p><p>Spain is Ryanair's third biggest market. The airline has 13 of its 89 bases in the country.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180925/what-you-can-claim-back-if-ryanairs-summer-strike-affects-you"><strong>READ ALSO: Your rights as a passenger if your Ryanair flight is cancelled</strong></a></p>