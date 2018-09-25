Your rights as a passenger if your Ryanair flight is cancelled

You probably have a lot more legal rights than you think if your flight is cancelled. Photo: AFP

Has your Ryanair flight to or from Spain been cancelled? Here's what you need to know

The first course of action, if you haven’t done so already, is to know what your rights are as an air passenger.

According to Spanish claims experts reclamador.es, this is what you can expect to get back from the low-cost airline in case of cancellation.

1. Financial compensation of between € 250 and € 400 (but not on this occasion)

Ryanair operates mainly short and medium haul flights, so the compensation that can be claimed by those affected by the strike is € 250 if the journey is less than 1500 km, or € 400 for flights between 1500 and 3000 km.

For long haul flights of more than 3000 km that experience a delay or cancellation, passengers can claim back € 600.

In the event that Ryanair warned passengers of their flight cancellation with 15 days notice, passengers won’t have the right to request economic compensation.

That’s as long as Ryanair notifies the passenger directly and not an intermediary party that sold the flight to them.

Even if Ryanair does get in touch 15 days before the cancellation, you still have the rights to seek economic compensation for missed hotel stays or prearranged non-refundable activities.

2. Compensation for material and moral damages

In addition to missed hotel bookings, you can claim back the ticket price for activities such as concerts, festivals, museums or other activities.

The key is to prove that the expense incurred is not reimbursable, by showing them the invoice or receipt.

3. Another flight or ticket refund

Passengers who have had their flight cancelled can request a refund of the ticket purchased, that’s if Ryanair doesn’t offer them an alternative trip or if the passenger decides not to accept the proposed flight.

The refund limit is set at €400 for Spanish passengers if they do not accept an alternative flight.

If they do accept, they can’t be reimbursed for the ticket, but you do have the right to some financial compensation.

4. Right to receive assistance

Those who opt for an alternative flight or a different means of transport as a result of a strike cancelling or delaying their initial flight also have the right to ask for assistance.

Food and drink are included in these rights, provided that the delay exceeds two hours.

They also have the right to free accommodation if the cancellation or delay keeps them overnight and transport to another airport or from the hotel to the airport if the overnight stay is necessary.

The airline will never be able to claim back any money for any of these expenses.

