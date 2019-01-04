Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Spanish Word of the Day: ' Zurcir'

The Local
4 January 2019
08:55 CET+01:00
Every now and then we might need to fix something and the verb zucir becomes more than just a fun word to say!

In English, zurcir means “to mend” or “to sew up”.

  • Tengo que zurcir mis calcetines.

      I need to sew my socks.

  • Te lo zurciré esta semana.

      I will sew it for you this week.

Pronunciation:

zoohr-theehr

This word of the day has been contributed by LAE Madrid, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has Spanish classes for kids and families.

