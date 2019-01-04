Spanish Word of the Day: ' Zurcir'

In English, zurcir means “to mend” or “to sew up”.

Tengo que zurcir mis calcetines.

I need to sew my socks.

Te lo zurciré esta semana.

I will sew it for you this week.

Pronunciation:

zoohr-theehr

