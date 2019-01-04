Spanish Word of the Day: ' Zurcir'

<p>In English, <i>zurcir</i> means “to mend” or “to sew up”.</p><ul><li><i>Tengo que zurcir mis calcetines.</i></li></ul><p> I need to sew my socks.</p><ul><li><i>Te lo zurciré esta semana.</i></li></ul><p> I will sew it for you this week.</p><div><iframe allowfullscreen="" class="giphy-embed" frameborder="0" height="354" src="https://giphy.com/embed/quQijRpxpy7UQ" width="480"></iframe><p><a href="https://giphy.com/gifs/kittens-because-quQijRpxpy7UQ">via GIPHY</a></p></div><p><strong>Pronunciation: </strong></p><p>zoohr-theehr</p><p><strong><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day">Check out our other </a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/20180918/word-of-the-day-estrenar">word of the day</a><a href="https://www.thelocal.es/tag/word+of+the+day"> posts</a></strong></p><p><i>This word of the day has been contributed by <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laemadrid.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNHY5WATDs7bQOqSmqjF2BEOsQTChA" href="http://www.laemadrid.com/" target="_blank">LAE Madrid</a>, the leading Spanish academy in Madrid. Accredited by the Insitituto Cervantes, it offers Spanish courses for all levels and also has <a data-saferedirecturl="https://www.google.com/url?hl=en&q=http://www.laekids.com/&source=gmail&ust=1537346244401000&usg=AFQjCNFbDaOruJQnguS6q2yw157sCUNh0Q" href="http://www.laekids.com/" target="_blank">Spanish classes for kids and families</a>.</i></p>