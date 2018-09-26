Spanish Word of the Day: 'Chulo '

When learning Spanish, it's important to learn slang, as well as more formal vocabulary.

Today, we bring you a word that has become really popular, and is similar to one of last week's word of the day articles, guay.

So, what does chulo mean?

Okay, let’s get straight to the point. Chulo means “pimp” as a noun BUT, you can also use it as an adjective, which means cute or cool.

Examples of use:

El chulo fue detenido.

The pimp got arrested.

¡Qué foto más chula!

What a cool photo!

Esa falda es muy chula.

That skirt is so cute.

Taking the meaning of chulo as pimp, there are a lot of other translations for chulo that are along those lines. It can be translated as player, cocky or show off.

El hizo un comentario chulo.

He made a cocky comment.

Eres más chulo que un ocho.

You're such a show off.

Ese tío es un chulo. No confíes en él.

That guy is a real player. Don't trust him.



