Spanish Word of the Day: 'Guay'

“Guay” is a colloquial expression that is used by people young and old (but not something you'd probably hear the older generation use). It is considered a type of slang, indicating that something is 'cool'. It can be used as either an adjective or an interjection.

Guay can be translated as cool, great, or awesome (depending on where you're from and your age!). Nowadays (mainly young) Americans would say “lit” but it's mostly translatable as cool. You can use it in a few contexts:

As an interjection:

¡Gané un viaje a Francia!

¡Qué Guay!

I won a trip to France!

That's amazing!

¿Quieres venir al cine conmigo?

¡Vale, guay!

Do you want to come to the movies with me?

Okay, sounds good!

As an adjective:

Llevas una camiseta muy guay.

You’re wearing a really cool (t-)shirt.

Tus amigos son muy guay.

Your friends are really cool.

And finally as an adverb:

Nos lo pasamos guay en la fiesta de Juan.

We had an awesome time at Juan’s party.

