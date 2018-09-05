Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Madrid counts 10,000 unaccompanied minor migrants on Spanish soil

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
5 September 2018
18:28 CEST+02:00
migrationmigrants

Share this article

Madrid counts 10,000 unaccompanied minor migrants on Spanish soil
migrant children onboard the French NGO's Aquarius as the rescue ship is on its way to Spain in June. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
5 September 2018
18:28 CEST+02:00
Madrid estimates that 10,000 minor migrants are on Spanish soil alone without their parents and has unblocked €40 million ($46.5 million) for regions willing to welcome them, the health ministry said Wednesday.

The new Socialist government, in power for three months, has taken this "exceptional initiative" faced with a "rise in the number of arrivals over the past few months," it said in a statement.

On Wednesday morning, 49 apparent minors from north Africa arrived on a beach in the southern city of Tarifa on board rickety boats, the central government's representative office in the Andalusia region told AFP.

The government has set aside "a budget of 40 million euros (to be distributed) among regions to welcome unaccompanied foreign minors," the ministry said.

Health Minister Carmen Monton said there were currently 10,000 such minors in Spain.

In April, Spain's previous conservative government had counted just over 6,200 unaccompanied minor migrants, compared to 4,000 in 2016.   

Many of these children and teenagers come from Morocco.

READ MORE: Spain denies 'mass' migration, says Europe needs 'new blood'

They are put under the protection of the regions or cities where they arrive, mainly the southern region of Andalusia and the overseas territories of Ceuta and Melilla in northern Morocco.

The government wants to incentivise other regions to take charge of some of them.

By law, minors cannot be sent back to their country. When they reach 18, they are entitled to Spanish nationality if they have been in a centre for at least two years.   

But there has been criticism of the way Spain welcomes unaccompanied foreign minors, particularly in Melilla where many sleep in the streets or in caves waiting to smuggle themselves onto a boat to mainland Europe.

In Ceuta, local government spokesman Jacob Hachuel recently said the minors should be returned to Morocco, saying "they are better off in their family entourage."

READ ALSO: Should they stay or should they go: Spain struggles to set migrant policy 

migrationmigrants
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. IN PICS: Drone photography reveals haunting beauty of Spain’s unfinished housing
  2. At least five dead as bus rams viaduct in Avilés
  3. Has tourism in Spain reached its peak?
  4. Spain cancels sale of 400 laser-guided bombs to Saudi Arabia
  5. Eleven years jail sought for doctor in 'stolen babies' trial
Advertisement

From our sponsors

Six things to think about before moving abroad with your family

Moving is never easy. Even a move across town requires significant planning, preparation and, of course, packing! Here are our tips for how to make your international relocation as smooth and stress-free as possible.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. IN PICS: Drone photography reveals haunting beauty of Spain’s unfinished housing
  2. At least five dead as bus rams viaduct in Avilés
  3. Has tourism in Spain reached its peak?
  4. Spain cancels sale of 400 laser-guided bombs to Saudi Arabia
  5. Eleven years jail sought for doctor in 'stolen babies' trial
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

07/08
General help offered - cleaning or help around the house
View all notices
Advertisement