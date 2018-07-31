Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Spain denies 'mass' migration, says Europe needs 'new blood'

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
31 July 2018
10:08 CEST+02:00
migrantsborrell

Share this article

Spain denies 'mass' migration, says Europe needs 'new blood'
Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
31 July 2018
10:08 CEST+02:00
Spain's Foreign Minister Josep Borrell denied Monday that the country was experiencing "mass" immigration and said Europe needed "new blood" to compensate for a low birth rate.

"We're trivialising the word 'mass'," he told reporters after talks in Madrid with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi.   

Close to 21,000 migrants have arrived in Spain by sea since the beginning of the year and 304 died in the attempt, the International Organization for Migration says.

READ MORE: Spain overtakes Italy as sea route destination for migrants

The Libya-Italy Mediterranean route, which was the main one until recently, has dwindled by 80 percent while Spain has now become the main destination for migrants trying to reach Europe.

Migrants are also reaching Spain by land, with 602 managing to scramble over the double barrier between Morocco and the Spanish territory of Ceuta in North Africa last Thursday, throwing caustic quicklime, excrement and stones onto police below.

Borrell recognised that "this shocks public opinion and the disorderly nature of immigration produces fear."


Josep Borrell speaks on the phone at a recent meeting in Brussells. Photo: AFP

But he said it was all relative, and "600 people is not massive compared to 1.3 million" Syrian refugees currently in Jordan.   

"We're talking about 20,000 (migrants) so far this year for a country of more than 40 million inhabitants," the Socialist minister said.   

"That's not mass migration."   

Borrell also said the arrivals were under control, even if NGOs are warning that many migrant reception centres in Spain are saturated.   

He suggested this could even help Europe, where many countries have a low birth rate.

"Europe's demographic evolution shows that unless we want to gradually turn into an ageing continent, we need new blood, and it doesn't look like this new blood is coming from our capacity to procreate."

migrantsborrell
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Popular articles

  1. Ten touristy types you'll meet in Spain: Which one are you?
  2. How to avoid heatstroke when Spain starts to sizzle
  3. Spain’s first heat wave of 2018 is on its way
  4. Spain denies 'mass' migration, says Europe needs 'new blood'
  5. 15 books to read in Spain this summer
Advertisement

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten touristy types you'll meet in Spain: Which one are you?
  2. How to avoid heatstroke when Spain starts to sizzle
  3. Spain’s first heat wave of 2018 is on its way
  4. Spain denies 'mass' migration, says Europe needs 'new blood'
  5. 15 books to read in Spain this summer
Advertisement

Jobs in Europe

Noticeboard

26/06
Lost watch reward offered
21/05
On sales uefa champions league final tickets 2017/18.
21/05
Need a Spanish NIE Number but dont want to be ripped off by
18/05
On sales uefa champions league final tickets 2017/18.
07/05
Web Services Development
View all notices
Advertisement