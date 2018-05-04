Spanish psychotherapy experts send letter to Ministry of Justice denouncing 'The Pack' sentence

Protesters in Pamplona on April 28, 2018, demonstrate against a perceived lean sentence for five men accused of gang raping a woman at Pamplona's bull-running festival. Photo: Xabier Lertxundi/AFP.

Nearly 2,000 psychotherapy specialists in Spain have added "scientific information" to Spain's nationwide rebuttal of the nine-year sentence for The Pack, and more crucially the court's decision that the Pamplona attack in 2016 did not constitute rape.

In an open letter to Spain's Ministry of Justice, 1,869 psychologists and specialists in psychotherapy have denounced the nine-year sentence handed down to the five men from Seville, known as 'The Pack.'

The signatories issued the open letter, widely reported on in the Spanish media, with two objectives: "To provide scientific information that helps to clarify problematic aspects problematic of the case; and to carry out a reflection based on evidence about the patriarchal system and the serious consequences it has for society in general and for women and children in particular."

The experts said they had written the letter primarily because they wanted to shed light on a common reaction of victims during a situation of sexual aggression and violence.

"We want to offer our knowledge about the traumatic impact that various events and events cause in people and how they determine their reactions. In this sense, our contribution should shed light on a complex and delicate task such as the determination or not of consent of the victim and her possible reactions to a situation such as the one described in the proven facts," reads the letter.

Using a theory known as Polyvagal Theory, first described by US psychiatry professor Steven Porges, the psychotherapy experts argued how the court's interpretation of the victim's consent – which led to the court finding the accused guilty of sexual abuse, not "rape" – is in fact a common reaction of the nervous system when faced with extreme violence.