Cuéntalo: Spanish women launch their own #Metoo movement

Spain is experiencing its very own #metoo moment as women across the nation flood social media with accounts of rape in protest at the controversial verdict in Pamplona last week.

Tens of thousands of women in Spain have shared their experience of rape, some on behalf of women who were murdered during the attack to protest against the acquittal of five men accused of gang raping an 18-year-old woman at the city's bull-running festival.

The men were acquitted of sexual assault, which includes rape, and sentenced to nine years for the lesser offence of sexual abuse.

The movement comes months after women across the globe came forward to share sexual abuse experiences with the hashtag #Metoo in the wake of revelations about Harvey Weinstein.

In the days following the verdict, huge demonstrations have taken place in towns and cities across Spain, rallying under the slogan "it's not sexual abuse, it's rape".

The outrage has led Spain’s conservative government to say it will consider changing rape laws.

Among the most powerful tweets with the #Cuéntalo hashtags were the stories of those victims who cannot speak for themselves.

Tengo 22 años y una leve discapacidad psíquica.

4 hombres me raptan y me violan repetidamente.

No contentos, me atropellan 7 veces.

Aún con vida me rocían con gasolina y me prenden fuego.

3 de mis asesinos están en la calle.

Lo cuento yo porque Sandra Palo no puede. #Cuéntalo — Marta SixCs (@martolius) April 28, 2018

"I am 22 and have a slight psychological disability. 4 men kidnap me and rape me repeatedly. Not happy with that, they run me over 7 times. Still alive, they throw petrol on me and set me on fire. 3 of my murderers are free. I am telling this story because Sandra Palo cannot. #Cuéntalo".

Mi marido me maltrata.

Pido el divorcio.

El fallo judicial me obliga a vivir en el segundo piso de la casa de mi agresor.

Cuento mi historia en la TV.

Se molesta porque lo denuncié, llega, me amarra a una silla y me quema viva.

Lo cuento yo porque Ana Orantes no puede.#Cuéntalo — Mala. (@AlejandraTuk) April 28, 2018

"My husband abuses me. I ask for a divorce. The sentence obliges me to live on the second floor of my attacker's house. I tell my story on TV. He gets annoyed because I report it, he comes round, ties me to a chair and burns me alive. I am telling you because Ana Orantes cannot. #Cuéntalo".

Gabriela era una chica súper alegre y con muchos amigos, hasta que un día salió con sus compañeros de cole, la drogaron entre todos, violaron, filmaron y difundieron video.

Denunció y nadie le creyó.

Te lo cuento yo, por qué ella se suicido. #Cuentalo — Celita (@celita_mi) April 28, 2018

"Gabriela was a really happy girl with lots of friends, until the day she went out with her schoolmates and they all drugged her, raped her, filmed it and shared the video. She reported it but no one believed her. I'm telling you because she committed suicide. #Cuéntalo".

Others highlighted the unfairness of the justice system.

Un profesor me violó durante dos años engañándome y chantajeádome, fue condenado a 6 años de cárcel, cumplió 3 por buenos comportamientos. Yo llevo casi 14 en tratamiento psiquiátrico #cuéntalo — Vagina dentada. (@poniatiya) April 27, 2018

"A teacher raped me for two years, manipulating and blackmailing me. He was sentenced to 6 years in prison, served 3 for good behavior. I have spent almost 14 in psychiatric treatment #Cuéntalo."

While others just recounted daily fears faced by women.

Ir camino de casa sola por la noche



Mirar hacia atrás una y otra vez



Agachar la cabeza si te cruzas con alguien



Hacer como que hablas por teléfono



Andar a paso ligero



Ir con las llaves preparadas para abrir cuanto antes



Respirar al cerrar la puerta de casa#cuéntalo — Mariu (@MariuJaen) April 27, 2018

“On the way home alone at night. Looking over your shoulder again and again. Head down when you come across someone. Act like your talking on the phone. Walk briskly. Get the keys ready to open the door as fast as possible. Breathe as the door closes behind you. #Cuéntalo"

