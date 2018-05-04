Catalan parliament defies Spain and changes law that could make Puigdemont president

Protesters hold a framed picture of Catalonia's self-exiled ousted president Carles Puigdemont during a demonstration in Barcelona on May 2, 2018.Photo: Lluis Gene/AFP.

A new effort by the Catalan regional parliament to return Carles Puigdemont to the presidency has set it on course for a fresh clash with the central government.

Catalan separatists have won a key vote in the regional Catalan parliament in a move designed to allow self-exiled president Carles Puigdemont, who is currently wanted on charges of sedition by a Spanish court, to be sworn-in as president from distance. The alteration to the law means Puigdemont would not have to be present in person at the swearing-in ceremony.

Puigdemont faces charges of sedition before a Spanish court should he return to Spanish territory. Puigdemont fled to Brussels – then Denmark, now Germany – in November 2017.

Spain's highest court moved in February "to preventively suspend the investiture of Puigdemont unless he appears in the (regional) parliament in person with prior judicial authorisation".