Palma becomes first Spanish city to ban holiday rentals

The Mallorcan capital, Palma, will become the first city in Spain to ban private holiday rentals in a bid to curb mass tourism and keep the city ‘habitable’ for residents.

The city council has introduced a measure to prohibit private owners of apartments from renting out their properties to holidaymakers as part of a backlash against mass tourism.

The ban, which will become effective from July, does not include detached homes and villas.

The measure was a reaction to a surge in the price of housing in the Balearic capital, where property prices went up by 7.4 percent in 2016 and the cost of renting has soared by a staggering 40 percent since 2013.

The number of private home holiday rentals offered in Palma has soared thanks to the popularity of sites such as Airbnb.

Studies show that the number of unlicensed tourist apartments on offer in Palma alone grew some 50 percent between 2015 and 2017, according to El Pais.

Of an estimated 20,000 apartments on offer for short-term rentals in the city, only 645 have proper licenses.

“Palma is a bold and decisive city,” said Mayor Antoni Noguera announcing the new ban.

“We agreed on this on the basis of the general interest, and we believe that it will create a trend in other cities when they see that finding a balance is key.”