Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Spain beat USA as 2017 tourist destination

AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
11 January 2018
12:22 CET+01:00
tourism

Share this article

Spain beat USA as 2017 tourist destination
Barcelona's Sagrada Familia remains the most visited site in Spain. Photo: AFP
AFP
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
11 January 2018
12:22 CET+01:00
Spain last year surpassed the United States to become the world's second most visited country after France, Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy said during a visit to Italy.

Rajoy, speaking late Wednesday, said 82 million people visited in 2017, a nine percent increase over the previous year that came despite terror attacks and the political crisis in tourism magnet Catalonia.

Tourism earnings rose 12 percent, totaling €87 billion ($104 billion), he said in Rome on the sidelines of a southern European summit on migration.   

In 2016, Spain welcomed 75.3 million visitors, just behind the United States with 75.6 million, while France -- despite its own terror woes -- easily remained the world leader with 82.6 million visitors, according to the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).   

READ MORE: Spain smashes tourism record 

International tourism to the United States shrank during the first five months of Donald Trump's presidency, according to the US International Trade Administration.

Arrivals fell five percent in the first quarter and three percent in the second quarter, official figures show.

Rajoy praised the Spanish tourism sector's "great effort" to become more competitive.   

Arrivals in Spain beat records for the fifth consecutive year, despite jihadist attacks in the Catalonia capital Barcelona and nearby Cambrils last August that left 16 dead.

Catalonia also remains in the grip of a secession crisis.    

Arrivals recovered after dropping off by five percent year-on-year in October as massive demonstrations were staged following a failed independence bid.

The Madrid-based UNWTO is set to release its figures for 2017 on Monday.    

The French foreign ministry said in December it estimated 2017 arrivals at upwards of 89 million.
 

tourism
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

Related articles

Twelve adrenaline-fuelled adventures for thrill-seekers in Spain in 2018

Spain smashes foreign tourism records a month before end of year

These 11 places just joined the list of the most beautiful villages in Spain

Catalonia sees visitor numbers drop in separatist crisis

Tourism helps Spanish unemployment shrink, but most new jobs temporary

Spain identifies 800 Britons suspected of making fake sickness claims

'Our sales have dropped, it's very worrying': Catalonia independence row sparks tourism slump

Catalonia tourism 'down 15%' since independence vote: lobby group
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit in 2018

IN PICS: Big freeze transforms southern Spain into Costa del Snow

Eight amazing ski resorts in Spain
Advertisement

Big freeze continues across Spain with 30 provinces on alert

Too fat to fight: Spanish Legion soldiers put on diet

Spain’s public holidays in 2018: Official list

IN PICS: Key moments in the life of King Juan Carlos
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Spain's ten greatest parador hotels to visit in 2018
  2. Morgue staff hear snoring from body bag and make an amazing discovery
  3. IN PICS: Big freeze transforms southern Spain into Costa del Snow
  4. Spain beat USA as 2017 tourist destination
  5. Spain is the undisputed world leader in organ transplants
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
View all notices
Advertisement