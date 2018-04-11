Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

IN PICS: Drone photography reveals haunting beauty of Spain’s unfinished housing

Fiona Govan
Fiona Govan
fiona.govan@thelocal.com
@fifimadrid
11 April 2018
17:03 CEST+02:00
propertyphotographydrone

Share this article

IN PICS: Drone photography reveals haunting beauty of Spain’s unfinished housing
Sand Castles (part II). © Markel Redondo.
Fiona Govan
Fiona Govan
fiona.govan@thelocal.com
@fifimadrid
11 April 2018
17:03 CEST+02:00
Spanish photographer Markel Redondo has travelled the length and breadth of Spain photographing abandoned housing projects from the air.

The result are a collection of haunting images that reveal the wasteland left when Spain’s housing bubble spectacularly burst in 2007.


Sand Castles (part II). © Markel Redondo.

A decade long construction boom saw swathes of Spanish coast and countryside concreted over in a building frenzy that made Spain into one of the fastest growing economies in Europe.


Sand Castles (part II). © Markel Redondo.

Easy credit and the promise of short-term financial rewards saw Spain, at its peak in 2006, build more new homes than France, Germany and the UK put together.

READ MORE: Spain's property market just recovered to pre-crisis levels 

But when the bubble burst and the 2008 financial crisis hit, construction companies went into liquidation leaving banks saturated with toxic assets of properties they were unable to sell, even at rock bottom prices.


Sand Castles (part II). © Markel Redondo

Some 3.4 million houses still stand empty or were never finished in skeletal developments that are scattered across Spain outside denser urban centres.

It is these derelict housing projects that Redondo chose to photograph after winning the DJI Drone Photography Award.


Sand Castles (part II). © Markel Redondo.

Using a DJI Phantom 4 Pro drone, Redondo spent a fortnight traversing Spain to visit abandoned building projects he had first photographed a decade ago.

The resulting aerial footage was “mind-blowing”, said Redondo.

“I knew the developments were big, but I could not imagine their true extent. I had seen them from Google Earth, but a drone captures different angles and details,” he said in an interview with the British Journal of Photography (BJP).

WATCH: In this video the photographer explains his project.

He hopes the footage will have an impact.

“It is important to understand that this is not an isolated problem; it is something that has happened systematically across Spain. We need to ask why this is still happening and how we are going to fix the problem,” he said.

Sand Castles (part II)  is being exhibited at the DJI Drone Photography Award exhibition at The Print Space gallery in east London until April 18th.

Sand Castles (part II). © Markel Redondo.

propertyphotographydrone
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Good for a girl? The women proving football isn’t out of their league

Football superstars Ada Hegerberg and Liv Cooke are fronting a new UEFA campaign that encourages young girls to kick off careers in ‘the beautiful game’.

Related articles

Advertisement

Recent highlights

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. 10 phrases to discuss the weather like a true Spaniard
  2. Storm warnings in place across Spain (including the islands)
  3. Clean seas campaign launched on Spanish coast after sperm whale beached full of plastic
  4. “I don’t believe in Swiss justice”: HSBC whistleblower Falciani
  5. New series on Spanish Civil War planned by creators of 'The Wire'
Advertisement

Noticeboard

03/04
Kind home for deceased ex-pat's 2 cats
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
16/03
www.ex-patradio.com
05/03
Long term Rental
05/03
Workspace in professional architecture-design studio
View all notices
Advertisement