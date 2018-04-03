GALLERY: This is how Easter was celebrated across Spain

Penitents wearing hoods take part in a Holy Week procession in Verges. Photo: AFP

Catch up with these amazing images of how Semana Santa was celebrated in different places across Spain.

Wherever you were in Spain last week, you likely came across Easter celebrations involving hooded penitents in slow moving processions where statues of Christ and the saints were held aloft.

But you may also have come across penitents dragging a crucifix through the streets, or bands of children in skeleton suits dancing through the town.

Here's a look at the best images from Semana Santa 2018:

Spanish actor Antonio Banderas takes part in the "Lagrimas y Favores" (Tears and Favours) brotherhood Palm Sunday procession in his home city of Malaga at the start of the Holy Week. Photo: AFP Spanish actor Antonio Banderas takes part in the "Lagrimas y Favores" (Tears and Favours) brotherhood Palm Sunday procession in his home city of Malaga at the start of the Holy Week. Photo: AFP

Despite the startling resemblance, the long conical hats worn by the members of some brotherhoods during Spain's Easter celebrations have nothing to do with the Ku Klux Klan. Instead, they originate in the hats worn by people found guilty of religious crimes in the Spanish Inquisition.



In Sevilla, a hooded penitent walks to church before the start of a procession. Photo: AFP

Those criminals would walk the streets in the hats while they were mocked and insulted by the crowds. By donning the hats in Spain's Easter celebrations, penitents are also re-enacting Christ's road to Calvary.

Penitents take part in the "Lagrimas y Favores" (Tears and Favours) brotherhood Palm Sunday procession in Malaga at the start of the Holy Week. Photo: AFP

A barefoot penitent stands on the pavement during 'Los Gitanos' (the gipsies) Spy Wednesday procession in the Holy Week in Madrid.Photo: AFP

Penitents wearing hoods take part in a Holy Week procession in Verges, northeastern Spain, on March 29, 2018.

People watch the "Jesus Nazareno, el pobre y Maria Santisima del Dulce Nombre" (Jesus the Nazarene, the poor and Holy Mary of the Sweet Name) procession on Easter Holy Week's Maundy Thursday in Madrid

Penitents carry a figure of Jesus the Nazarene on Maundy Thursday in Madrid. Photo: AFP

A woman sporting the traditional Spanish 'mantilla' (shawl) takes part in a procession in Madrid, Photo: AFP

Spanish legionnaires carry a crucifix figure depicting 'El Cristo de la Buena Muerte' (Christ of the Good Death) to Santo Domingo de Guzman church during the 'Cristo de Mena' Holy Week procession on March 29th in Malaga, southern Spain.

The legionnaires hoist a statue of Christ on His cross above their heads using just one hand each.

A penitent tied with a rope round the neck carries a cross during the 'El Ensogado' (The roped) procession on Easter Holy Week's Maundy Thursday in the northern Spanish village of Sietamo

Some children hold candles as a penitent tied with a rope round the neck carries a cross during the 'El Ensogado' (The roped) procession on Easter Holy Week's Maundy Thursday in the northern Spanish village of Sietamo.

Dancers perform the Dance of the Death during a Holy Week procession in Verges, northeastern Spain, on March 30, 2018.

Dancers dress in body stockings with skeletons painted on them and carry symbols to stir the people and prepare them for a good death.

Penitents of the "Cristo Salvador y del Amparo" brotherhood carry a statue of Jesus on a cross during a Good Friday procession on a beach in Valencia as part of the Holy Week on March 30, 2018.

Penitents of the El Cachorro brotherhood parade over Triana bridge during a Good Friday procession as part of the Holy Week in Sevilla on March 30, 2018.

Penitents of the "La O" brotherhood parade over Triana bridge during a Good Friday procession as part of the Holy Week in Sevilla on March 30, 2018.

At at last the royal family, King Felipe VI of Spain, his wife Queen Letizia, their daughters Princess Sofia (front C) and Princess Leonor (front R), former King Juan Carlos I and his wife former Queen Sofia pose after attending the traditional Easter Sunday Mass of Resurrection in Palma de Mallorca.