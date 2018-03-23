Check out the coolest places to visit in Spain this Easter

The Local
Easter is the perfect time to visit Monfragüe National Park Photo: Vince Smith / Flickr
Want to do something over the Easter holidays but keen to avoid all the religious fervour? The Local gives you a rundown of the best alternative Easter travel plans.
If the crowds at the Easter processions don't tempt you but you still want to make the most of an Easter break in Spain here are some of our favourite ideas.
For the art lovers
Photo: moof/Flickr
Figueres (Catalonia) is the birthplace of the eccentric artist Salvador Dalí. Visit the quirky Teatre-Museu Gala Salvador Dalí, designed by the surrealist himself.
For the beach lovers
Photo: adriagarcia/Flickr
The least overrun and most tranquil of the Balearics, Menorca has 99 pristine beaches and countless coves to discover along its 216 km coastline.
For the foodies
Photo: Pug Girl/Flickr
The Basque seaside city of San Sebastián has a long list of attractions in its favour, a romantic old town and cityside beaches to name a few. But by far the greatest reason to head there is the food. Check out our recommendations for the top ten ultimate pintxos to devour in San Sebastián
.
For the hikers
Photo: Pilar/Flickr
Picos de Europa is one of the most striking mountain ranges in Spain - its jagged limestone peaks rising to 2600 metres. Explore the unique countryside with its abundant wildlife, wide glacier valleys and awe-inspiring rock formations.
For the snow bunnies
Photo: Álvaro Salas Ordóñez / Flickr Creative Commons
For the romantics
San Estevo parador in Galicia. Photo: parador.es
Book a few nights in a parador, the chain of hotels located in some of Spain's most beautiful historic buildings, such as the San Estevo parador in Galicia (pictured). Here is our list of the top ten in Spain.
For the history buffs
Photo: Jose Aleman Asensi/Flickr
Mosques, synagogues, churches and museums - all within the ancient walls of 'The Imperial City" - Toledo and just a short train ride away from Madrid.
For the adrenaline junkies
Photo: Sortware/Flickr
Kayaking down the fast-flowing rivers of Navarra is enough to get anyone's pulse racing. Find out about kayak trips which take you from the Pyrenees to the ancient city of Pamplona.
For the nature lover
A griffon vulture posing at the Monfragüe National Park. Photo: Vince Smith / Flickr
If you love nature and feel happiest with a pair of binoculars hanging from your neck then Easter week is one of the best times to consider a birdwatching trip. Whether it’s a trip to Extremadura’s Monfragüe, home to the biggest colony of Black Vulture and Spanish Imperial Eagle in the entire world or the wetlands of Donaña with over 300 bird species, you won’t be disappointed.
If theme parks and fast cars are your thing...
Photo: ParkAventura
Ferrari Land, an adventure park in Catalonia based on the high end Italian sports car brand opened at Easter 2017 and promises thrill seekers the ride of a lifetime on the highest and fastest rollercoaster in Europe.
A race track, Formula 1 simulators, and replicas of Rome's Colosseum, La Scala opera house in Milan, Piazza San Marco in Venice and the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, the theme park also includes Italian themed restaurants and a building based on the real factory owned by Enzo Ferrari.
An Easter procession in Mallorca. Photo: AFP