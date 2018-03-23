Check out the coolest places to visit in Spain this Easter

For the adrenaline junkies

Kayaking down the fast-flowing rivers of Navarra is enough to get anyone's pulse racing. Find out about kayak trips which take you from the Pyrenees to the ancient city of Pamplona.

For the nature lover

If you love nature and feel happiest with a pair of binoculars hanging from your neck then Easter week is one of the best times to consider a birdwatching trip. Whether it’s a trip to Extremadura’s Monfragüe, home to the biggest colony of Black Vulture and Spanish Imperial Eagle in the entire world or the wetlands of Donaña with over 300 bird species, you won’t be disappointed.

If theme parks and fast cars are your thing...

Photo: ParkAventura

Ferrari Land, an adventure park in Catalonia based on the high end Italian sports car brand opened at Easter 2017 and promises thrill seekers the ride of a lifetime on the highest and fastest rollercoaster in Europe.

A race track, Formula 1 simulators, and replicas of Rome's Colosseum, La Scala opera house in Milan, Piazza San Marco in Venice and the Palazzo Vecchio in Florence, the theme park also includes Italian themed restaurants and a building based on the real factory owned by Enzo Ferrari.

An Easter procession in Mallorca. Photo: AFP