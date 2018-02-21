Six great reasons to visit Granada (besides the Alhambra)

Most visitors are initially drawn to the wonderful city of Granada with the promise of a tour around the Alhambra, the hilltop complex of gardens, palaces and fortifications.

But don't let that be your only stop in a city that offers so many more delights.

With its backdrop of the snow topped mountains of the Sierra Nevada, its worth spending a few days discovering the Andalusian city that was the last bastion of the Islamic caliphate in Spain, finally being conquered in 1492.

Here Devour Tours gives The Local its top tips for a visit to the Granada.

Enjoy a sunset at the Mirador de San Nicolas

The view from the Mirador de San Nicolas is one of the most beautiful and memorable in all of Andalusia. Photo: Devour Tours

Visiting the Mirador de San Nicolás is a must on any list of things to do in Granada. Popular with students from the University of Granada and tourists alike, this lookout is often crowded, but well worth the visit. If you’re lucky you may stumble an impromptu flamenco performance in the square from local gypsies - the perfect soundtrack as you take in the exceptional views of Granada’s most treasured monument. If you don’t mind the crowds, this spot also provides one of the best sunsets in all of Spain.

Shop till you drop on the Alcaiceria

Don't be intimidated by the hustle and bustle of the Alcaicería, there are beautiful gems to be discovered there! Photo: Devour Tours

The Alcaicería is Granada’s Grand Bazaar and with such vibrant colors lining the street, it’s like being transported to northern Africa! In the 15th century, a series of streets full of shops made up the original Alcaicería.

It burned down in the 19th century and, since being rebuilt, only one section of the original remains. Many of the shops sell souvenirs. If you’re interested in Granada’s regional fajalauza ceramics, this is one place to look.

While you’re in the area, make sure to visit the nearby Plaza Bib-Rambla. It’s a great place to sit down and have a drink or a bite to eat as you watch the world go by.

READ ALSO: Alhambra visitors hit record high

Explore the Albayzín neighborhood

The narrow streets of the iconic Albayzín neighborhood in Granada always lead to special corners of beauty. Photo: Devour Tours

Narrow, maze-like streets from the days before cars make up this neighborhood, one of the must-see parts of Granada.

Plan in some time to explore the area before or after your visit to the famous lookout. Ditch your map and soak up the ambiance as you wander the streets.

The Albayzín is home to the Mirador de San Nicolás., built on a hill in front of the Alhambra, so you will be treated to peeks of the monument around every corner. Sit down in one of the charming plazas to enjoy a drink, or just roam and see where you end up!

See flamenco in a cave in Sacromonte



Seeing the passion and power of an authentic flamenco show in a cave in Sacromonte is not something you'll soon forget. Photo: Devour Tours

Sacromonte is one of the most fascinating areas in Granada, with a rich folklore and powerful gypsy connection.

This special quarter features “cave houses” built directly into the hills, and it’s here where you can see some of the most spectacular flamenco in Granada.

READ ALSO: 14 reasons why you should visit Seville this year

Head up earlier in the evening to catch amazing views of the Alhambra at sunset before heading to the show.

However, what was once a hidden gem is now one of the most popular places to see flamenco in Granada, so unfortunately, some of the caves have gotten a reputation as being quite touristy. Head to Zambra María la Canastera (Camino del Sacromonte, 89) to experience the real thing.

Visit the often forgotten about Cathedral

Whether you are an architecture buff or not, Granada's Cathedral is not to be missed - simply stunning. Photo: Devour Tours

When it comes to architectural marvels in Granada, people of course immediately think of the Alhambra Palace. However, did you know that the city is also home to a Renaissance masterpiece?

Many cathedrals throughout Spain were built in Gothic style, but given the prolonged presence of the Moors in Granada, until 1492, by the time the Cathedral in Granada was being built, the country had progressed to a more Renaissance style of architecture.

This unique building’s Royal Chapel is also home to the remains of Spain’s iconic Catholic Monarchs, Ferdinand II of Aragon and Isabella I of Castile. Conquerors of the Moors in 1492, unifiers of the kingdoms of Spain and financial investors in the voyages of Christopher Columbus, with such an impressive legacy are you going to miss the chance to see their resting place?

Experience the famous, authentic tapas scene in the city



There are a number of touristy establishments in Granada, breeze past them and into authentic gems on one of our food tours. Photo: Devour Tours

Tapas are an integral part of Granada’s culture, and no visit to the city would be complete without an authentic tapeo through the city’s windy streets.

However, with so many tapas bars to choose from in, it can be a little overwhelming trying to choose which ones to eat in. And as visitors, sometimes it’s especially hard to know which places are the real deal.

Avoid the tourist traps and step into Granada’s most authentic bars and restaurants when you join us on a foodie adventure with Devour Granada Food Tours. You’ll eat your way around Granada like a local and create unforgettable (and delicious!) memories of Spain’s most famous tapas scene!

READ MORE: Top ten ultimate pintxos to devour in San Sebastián

Devour Tours was founded by Spanish food lovers as a way to connect hungry travellers with the local, family run businesses that make amazing food. Offering award-winning fun and delicious food tours and tapas tours in Malaga, Seville, Barcelona and Madrid. Follow them on Instagram, Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter for Spanish food news, tips and recipes.