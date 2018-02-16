WATCH: This commentator goes completely loco over Spain's Winter Olympic medal

Photo: Eurosport

It was the first Winter Olympic medal for 26 years, and the only Spain's third in history and one commentator was unable to contain to his excitement as he watched Regino Hernandez scoop third place in the Men's Snowboard Cross in Pyeongchang on Thursday.

José Manuel Hernández Tallada, a sports journalist for Eurosport, gave an enthusiastic commentary that was worthy of a medal in its own right.

As the Spanish snowboarder left his rivals behind and soared down the slope, the commentator leapt from his seat: "There's Regino, who could bring an end the drought of Spanish sport's triumphs in the Winter Olympics!

"There's Regino jumping, he's going to race to the end, our hearts are in our mouths!" he screamed and then exploded with joy, leaping into the air as Regino crossed over the finishing line in third place.

"Regino gets the medal, Regino is a bronze medalist! ".

Photo: AFP

