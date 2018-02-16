WATCH: This commentator goes completely loco over Spain's Winter Olympic medal

José Manuel Hernández Tallada, a sports journalist for Eurosport, gave an enthusiastic commentary that was worthy of a medal in its own right.
En @Eurosport_ES le ponemos mucha pasión a nuestras retransmisiones 🗣🎙 ¿verdad @jmtallada? 😍 #WinterIsGaming— Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) February 15, 2018
La emoción de #PyeongChang2018 en https://t.co/fLW7LTPBrj pic.twitter.com/0cDXDNegwP
As the Spanish snowboarder left his rivals behind and soared down the slope, the commentator leapt from his seat: "There's Regino, who could bring an end the drought of Spanish sport's triumphs in the Winter Olympics!
"There's Regino jumping, he's going to race to the end, our hearts are in our mouths!" he screamed and then exploded with joy, leaping into the air as Regino crossed over the finishing line in third place.
"Regino gets the medal, Regino is a bronze medalist! ".
READ: Snowboarder from Ceuta wins Olympic medal for Spain
Photo: AFP