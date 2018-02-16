Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

WATCH: This commentator goes completely loco over Spain's Winter Olympic medal

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
16 February 2018
12:01 CET+01:00
olympicswinter

Share this article

WATCH: This commentator goes completely loco over Spain's Winter Olympic medal
Photo: Eurosport
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
16 February 2018
12:01 CET+01:00
It was the first Winter Olympic medal for 26 years, and the only Spain's third in history and one commentator was unable to contain to his excitement as he watched Regino Hernandez scoop third place in the Men's Snowboard Cross in Pyeongchang on Thursday.

José Manuel Hernández Tallada, a sports journalist for Eurosport, gave an enthusiastic commentary that was worthy of a medal in its own right.

En @Eurosport_ES le ponemos mucha pasión a nuestras retransmisiones 🗣🎙 ¿verdad @jmtallada? 😍 #WinterIsGaming

La emoción de #PyeongChang2018 en https://t.co/fLW7LTPBrj pic.twitter.com/0cDXDNegwP

— Eurosport.es (@Eurosport_ES) February 15, 2018

As the Spanish snowboarder left his rivals behind and soared down the slope, the commentator leapt from his seat: "There's Regino, who could bring an end the drought of Spanish sport's triumphs in the Winter Olympics! 

"There's Regino jumping, he's going to race  to the end, our hearts are in our mouths!" he screamed and then exploded with joy, leaping into the air as Regino crossed over the finishing line in third place.

"Regino gets the medal, Regino is a bronze medalist! ".

READ: Snowboarder from Ceuta wins Olympic medal for Spain


Photo: AFP

olympicswinter
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

Related articles

Snowboarder from Ceuta wins Olympic medal for Spain

IN PICS: Snow and ice turns Spain into winter wonderland

Snow brings chaos to roads across northern and central Spain

Snow warnings issued for drivers ahead of weekend freeze

IN PICS: Big freeze transforms southern Spain into Costa del Snow

Eight amazing ski resorts in Spain

Big freeze continues across Spain with 30 provinces on alert

12 cracking Christmas gift ideas from Spain for those back home
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Top ten romantic nicknames to woo your Spanish sweetheart

Gender gap: Spanish women do twice as much unpaid work as men

Top ten ultimate pintxos to devour in San Sebastián
Advertisement

'Madrid is a humble city of overlooked treasures and untold stories'

Ten golden rules for snagging a Spanish man

Where to enjoy Carnival in Spain

Recipe: How to make, eat and enjoy calçots
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Grandfather, 80, becomes Spain’s oldest Erasmus student
  2. Ryanair introduces 29 new routes to Spain
  3. WATCH: Bus driver navigates through walls of snow in Catalonia
  4. Snowboarder from Ceuta wins Olympic medal for Spain
  5. Spain urged to stop 'torture' of unwanted greyhounds
Advertisement

Noticeboard

View all notices
Advertisement