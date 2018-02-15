Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Snowboarder from Ceuta wins Olympic medal for Spain

The Local
15 February 2018
10:36 CET+01:00
Regino Hernandez has become Spain's third ever winner in the Winter Olympics. Photo: AFP
A snowboarder from Ceuta has won Bronze in the Winter Olympics , the first medal for Spain for 26 years.

Regino Hernandez has become only the third Spaniard ever to win a medal in the Winter Olympics after scooping third place in the Men’s Snowboard Cross in Pyeongchang on Thursday.

He joins brother and sister Paco and Blanca Fernández Ochoa in the ranks of Spain’s winter Olympic heroes. Paco won Spain’s first (and only) gold medal in the slalom in Sapporo in 1972 and his sister Blanca, won silver 20 years later in Albertville.

A jubilant Hernandez said after winning Bronze: “This is something I have dreamed of my whole life.”

The 26-year-old was born in Ceuta, one of two Spanish enclaves in north Africa, but moved with his family to Mijas Costa on the Costa del Sol when he was just a year old.

Spain sent a team of eight athletes to compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics and Hernandez is considered a veteran among them as he competed in both Vancouver 2010 aged only 17 and Sochi 2014.

He came third behind France’s Pierre Vaultier and Jarryd Hughes of Australia.

 

