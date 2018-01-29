Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Ten great Spanish films you need to watch now

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
29 January 2018
12:30 CET+01:00
filmsmovies

Share this article

Ten great Spanish films you need to watch now
Screenshot from Mario Camus' Los Santos Inocentes
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
29 January 2018
12:30 CET+01:00
As Spain looks forward to its biggest film award show of the year, The Local counts down Spain's greatest ever movies.

The Goyas - Spain's version of the Oscars - are a glittering night celebrating a year in the Spanish film industry and will take place on Saturday, February 3rd, in Madrid. 

The best Spanish films of all time 

This year marks the 32nd edition of the awards, handed out by the Spanish Academy of Film Arts and Sciences and the star studded event will take place at the Madrid Marriott Auditorium Hotel.

Spain has a rich cinematic history, and from the surrealism of Luis Buñuel to the melodrama of Pedro Almodóvar, the country has produced some of the world's most iconic film directors, many of whom have gone on to successful international careers. 

Here's The Local's pick of the best films to come out of Spain. 


Screen shot from Talk to Her. Photo: ryy79/YouTube

The best Spanish films of all time

filmsmovies
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Ten classic films you never knew were shot in Spain

Finally! Terry Gilliam finishes 'Don Quixote' film project that took 17 years

Pedro Almodóvar will be jury president at Cannes this year

So bad, they're good: Madrid celebrates trash film festival

Cash-strapped scriptwriting brothers attempt to flog off Goya award

Colombia asks Madrid to remove Netflix 'Narcos' billboard

Trump could 'inspire a 'disaster movie' says Spain's Almodovar

Eight Spanish films to truely terrify you this Halloween
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Balearics move to ban disposable plastics in bid to clean up coast

Strange things Spanish parents do raising their children

2017 was a great year for cocaine busts in Spain
Advertisement

Trump hikes import tax on Spanish olives in deal to make America great again

12 signs you've totally nailed the Spanish language

Beware: toxic caterpillar plague arrives early in Spain

Heated debate on Catalonia (and tortilla) as BBC World Questions comes to Madrid
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Ten great Spanish films you need to watch now
  2. Why Barcelona ISN'T the travel destination to avoid in 2018
  3. Seven facts that show the dark reality of Spain's economic recovery
  4. Court pressures fugitive Catalan leader to return to Spain
  5. What next for Catalonia? Uncertainty swirls around Puigdemont investiture vote
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
View all notices
Advertisement