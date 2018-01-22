Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Sacked Catalan leader arrives in Denmark despite arrest threat

The Local/AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
22 January 2018
08:55 CET+01:00
cataloniacarles puigdemont

Share this article

Sacked Catalan leader arrives in Denmark despite arrest threat
Photo: Tariq Mikkel Khan/Scanpix Denmark
The Local/AFP
news.denmark@thelocal.com
22 January 2018
08:55 CET+01:00
Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont disembarked his flight to Copenhagen on Monday morning despite a threat by Madrid to issue a warrant for his arrest if he leaves Belgium, where he has been in exile since a failed independence bid.

Danish and Spanish media were present in large numbers at Copenhagen's Kastrup Airport as the secessionist leader arrived, newspaper Politiken reports.

Puigdemont was sacked by Madrid after the Catalan parliament declared independence on October 27th.

He walked calmly through Copenhagen Airport and boarded a minibus that was scheduled to take him into central Copenhagen, according to Politiken's report.

He is to take part in a debate on Catalonia at the University of Copenhagen later Monday.

The reported trip comes a day after Spain's prosecution service said it would "immediately" have a supreme court judge issue a warrant for his arrest if he travels to Denmark, and urge Copenhagen to hand him over.

Spanish Supreme Court Judge Pablo Llarena had dropped a European arrest warrant for Puigdemont and four of his deputies who fled to Belgium in early December, saying it would complicate the overall probe into the region's leaders -- but warned they would be arrested if they return.

In a major blow to the central government in Madrid, pro-independence parties won an absolute majority in regional elections on December 21st.

On Monday, the speaker of the Catalan parliament is due to announce his candidate to become the president of the region.

Puidgment is the favourite, but wants to govern the region from exile in order to avoid arrest if he returns to Spain.

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy reiterated Saturday that governing Catalonia from abroad would be "illegal".

READ ALSO: Spain wants exiled ex-Catalan leader arrested if he travels to Denmark

cataloniacarles puigdemont
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The one underrated thing that makes any relocation easier

When you’re living in a new country, this can suddenly become a necessity in ways you might not have realised.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

The volunteer opportunity with a unique difference

Related articles

Sacked Catalan leader vows to lead despite Spain 'threats'

Spain wants exiled ex-Catalan leader arrested if he travels to Denmark

Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont says he can govern from Belgium

Spain's credit rating gets upgrade thanks to rosier economy

Sacked Catalan leader to travel to Denmark from Belgium

Heated debate on Catalonia (and tortilla) as BBC World Questions comes to Madrid

Ex-Catalan leader insists he CAN govern from Belgium exile

Catalan parliament meets as sacked leader seeks comeback
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Beware: toxic caterpillar plague arrives early in Spain

Madrid’s Atocha railway station is about to lose its famous turtles

Bucket list: 16 brilliant things to do once in your life in Spain
Advertisement

Blessed are the animals: Madrid church welcomes four-legged friends

14 reasons why you should visit Seville this year

Direct ferry route announced between Ireland and Spain

Eleven very good reasons to be happy you live in Spain
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Beware: toxic caterpillar plague arrives early in Spain
  2. Europe brings on charm and blue skies to lure Chinese tourists
  3. Spain wants exiled ex-Catalan leader arrested if he travels to Denmark
  4. Ex-Catalan leader Puigdemont says he can govern from Belgium
  5. Sacked Catalan leader arrives in Denmark despite arrest threat
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
View all notices
Advertisement