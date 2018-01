Puigdemont in Brussels earlier this month. PHOTO: JOHN THYS / AFP

Spain wants ex-Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont arrested if he travels to Denmark for a university debate from his Belgian exile, the Spanish prosecution service said on Sunday.

The prosecution service said it would "immediately" have a supreme court judge issue an arrest warrant for the secessionist leader, sacked by Madrid after the Catalan parliament declared independence on October 27, and urge Denmark to hand him over.

Puigdemont's planned attendance at a University of Copenhagen conference would be first public trip since fleeing to Belgium in October.

