Editions:  Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland
Advertisement

Spain smashes foreign tourism records a month before end of year

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
28 December 2017
10:14 CET+01:00
tourism

Share this article

Spain smashes foreign tourism records a month before end of year
Tourist numbers have risen yet again, despite political instability in CataloniaJosep LAGO / AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
28 December 2017
10:14 CET+01:00
It's taken only 11 months for the Spanish international tourism sector to register its best figures yet with 77.8 million foreign visitors, up from 75.6 million in the whole of 2016.
Tourism really is the industry that keeps on giving in Spain. 
 
According to a study by Frontur, the tourism branch of the country’s National Institute of Statistics, figures from January to November 2017 stand at 77.8 million foreign visitors and that number is likely to rise above 80 million by the time the year is over. 
 
That estimate represents a growth of 5 million tourists since 2016. 
 
Bearing in mind that Catalonia’s tourism activity slumped by around 15 percent as a result of the region’s political instability in October and by 2.3 percent in November, the figures are extremely encouraging. 
 
Especially when considering that Catalonia received a quarter of all foreign visitors to Spain in 2016. 
 
"The tourism sector is one of the most strongly affected by the instability," Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy told Parliament at the time of the peak in the Catalan crisis. 
 
 
Fortunately, that warning doesn’t seem to have become a reality anywhere in Spain.
 
In fact, Catalonia remains the most visited region ahead of the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands, despite its recent "crisis" slump. The rest of Spain saw a 7.4 percent rise in foreign tourism numbers in November 2017. 
 
So far this year, 18 million Brits have chosen Spain as their holiday destination, a 7 percent increase compared to the same 11-month period in 2016.
 
In second place came German tourists – 11.4 million, up 6.1 percent – followed by French visitors, 10.7 million of whom have headed for Spain so far this year.
tourism
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

How many Stockholmers are actually immigrants?

To celebrate International Migrants Day, the team at Beyond Borders hit the streets to chat with Stockholmers about where they come from.

VIDEO: What do expats do with their pets when they travel?

Healthcare in Spain: What you need to know

The Swedish university where students tackle real-world problems

Related articles

These 11 places just joined the list of the most beautiful villages in Spain

Catalonia sees visitor numbers drop in separatist crisis

Tourism helps Spanish unemployment shrink, but most new jobs temporary

Spain identifies 800 Britons suspected of making fake sickness claims

'Our sales have dropped, it's very worrying': Catalonia independence row sparks tourism slump

Catalonia tourism 'down 15%' since independence vote: lobby group

July smashes historical records for tourist arrivals in Spain despite backlash

British insurance firm stripped of licence over fake holiday sickness claims
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Latest polls show Catalan separatists could lose absolute majority in vote

12 cracking Christmas gift ideas from Spain for those back home

The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery
Advertisement

The ultimate guide to 'El Gordo' - Spain's fat Christmas lottery

Analysis: Does Spain need to reform its constitution?

World's oldest man celebrates 113th birthday in Extremadura

Ten magical ways to give your kids the best Spanish Christmas ever
Advertisement
Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Tabarnia - the 'region' that wants to leave Catalonia
  2. Spain smashes foreign tourism records a month before end of year
  3. Trump and NATO push Spain to spend big on military
  4. Spain to raise minimum wage to 736 euros a month
  5. Spain pulls police reinforcements from Catalonia
Advertisement

Noticeboard

13/12
Expanding our Commercial Team
13/11
American Womens Club of Madrid Holiday Bazaar
06/11
Puçol, Valencia. Soccer
05/10
Taste coffee and tea! paid 15€ + spa contest @ barcelona
View all notices
Advertisement