Spanish police make major marijuana and underwear bust

The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
28 September 2017
14:12 CEST+02:00
policedrugsmarijuanacrime

Spanish police make major marijuana and underwear bust
Part of the warehouses were used to cultivate marijuana. Photo: Policia Nacional
The Local
news@thelocal.es
@thelocalspain
28 September 2017
14:12 CEST+02:00
Spanish police have seized 300 kilos of marijuana and more than 30,000 examples of fake designer underwear following a raid in the Valencian autonomous community.

Two people were arrested in the operation in Ontinyent north of Alicante, which also saw a greenhouse equipped for the cultivation of cannabis and a workshop where the underwear was made dismantled.

The investigation started when agents specializing in narcotics noted a series of incidents that suggested the existence of a marijuana cultivation plant inside the industrial warehouses. After confirming that there was a "strong smell of narcotics" as well as indications of people working despite a lack of social security registration, a labour inspection took place alongside a search.

During the search, police agents found a facility "perfectly equipped for the cultivation of marijuana, containing 1,341 plants (the equivalent of 300 kilos), as well as 75 grams of cocaine", a police statement said. Equipment including more than 100 lamps, humidifiers and ventilation machines were also found.

At a different part of the warehouses, agents discovered 15,600 examples of falsified designer underwear, a further 15,200 that were in the process of being made, and 7,000 photographs and materials for packing the products.

Two men, aged 54 and 31, have been arrested for breaches of public health laws.

READ ALSO: 12 Brits arrested in Magaluf drugs bust

policedrugsmarijuanacrime

