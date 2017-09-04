Advertisement

Twelve Brits arrested in Magaluf drug bust

The Local
news@thelocal.es
4 September 2017
16:57 CEST+02:00
drugsraidmagaluf

Share this article

Twelve Brits arrested in Magaluf drug bust
One of the suspects in the Magaluf raids. Photo: Guardia Civil.
The Local
news@thelocal.es
4 September 2017
16:57 CEST+02:00
In addition to the arrests, 3kg of cocaine and other drugs as well as €103,000 in cash were recently seized in resort hotspot Magaluf, British media reported on Sunday.

The suspects were part of a criminal organization intending to sell illegal drugs to tourists in Magaluf’s nightclubs on popular holiday island Mallorca, according to Spanish police.

14 people in total were arrested on Thursday, including several female British nationals, one person from Spain and one person from the Dominican Republic. 13 of the suspects were arrested on Mallorca and one of them was arrested in Barcelona.

Cannabis and ecstasy were among the list of other drugs which were seized. MDMA tablets, methamphetamine and hashish were also found, though in smaller quantities.

SEE ALSO: Spanish police seize half a tonne of cocaine hidden in bricks

Footage of heavily-armoured officers carrying guns and wearing helmets and masks raiding a block of apartments was shown on ITV News. The raids were accompanied by a police helicopter hovering overhead.

The UK’s National Crime Agency helped the Spanish police arrest members of the alleged drug ring.

But this isn’t the first time drug raids have taken place on the popular vacation island.

A drug raid in Mallorca last July - believed to be linked to last week's drug bust in Magaluf - saw four people arrested and 4.8kg of cocaine seized.

READ ALSO: UK-Spain cops smash Magaluf drugs ring

drugsraidmagaluf

Share this article

Advertisement

From our sponsors

The easiest way to drive in style while living abroad -- and back at home

Moving abroad? Nothing helps you feel at home faster than having a new luxury car to zip around in. And it's easier to get one than you think.

Nine essential Spanish phrases for the modern traveller

Five things to consider before you retire abroad

Related articles

Spanish police seize 5.5 tonnes of cocaine in ‘one of biggest busts’ ever

Two Brits held after police uncover drugs '80 times stronger' than cannabis

Spanish police seize half a tonne of cocaine hidden in bricks

Two arrested in Spain for smuggling cocaine in fake bananas

Donald Trump’s slogan makes Magaluf great again

Spain to extradite alleged Mexican drug trafficker 'The Monkey' to US

Drug traffickers dump hashish worth €4.7m into Bay of Gibraltar during high-speed boat chase

Queso mistaken identity: Cordoba police find cocaine stashed in cheese
Advertisement

Recent highlights

Works begin to clean Spain's 'killer lake'

British insurance firm stripped of licence over fake holiday sickness claims

What a hoot: Alhambra welcomes new night time visitors
Advertisement

Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish

Eight of the most outrageous rude expressions to learn in Spanish

How a remarkable novel is helping Spain come to terms with the Basque Country’s violent past

Summer comes to an end with rain in Spain falling mainly…everywhere
Advertisement
3,322 Jobs
Click here to start your job search
Advertisement
Advertisement

Popular articles

  1. Catalan leader says he won't accept suspension over independence vote
  2. Trump to host Spanish PM Rajoy at White House
  3. Spain's new generation puts world football summit in its sights
  4. Catalonia unveils beefed-up tax agency ahead of independence referendum
  5. Twelve Brits arrested in Magaluf drug bust
Advertisement

Noticeboard

04/09
Missing Korean Tourist
14/08
Getting Married In June/July 2018 in Spain?
08/08
Need Factory Support for Garments Production in Bangladesh?
02/08
I lost my dog, please help me find him...
12/07
BMW 320 convertible
03/07
New service for expats wanting to stay in the EU
View all notices
Advertisement