Twelve Brits arrested in Magaluf drug bust

One of the suspects in the Magaluf raids. Photo: Guardia Civil.

In addition to the arrests, 3kg of cocaine and other drugs as well as €103,000 in cash were recently seized in resort hotspot Magaluf, British media reported on Sunday.

The suspects were part of a criminal organization intending to sell illegal drugs to tourists in Magaluf’s nightclubs on popular holiday island Mallorca, according to Spanish police.

14 people in total were arrested on Thursday, including several female British nationals, one person from Spain and one person from the Dominican Republic. 13 of the suspects were arrested on Mallorca and one of them was arrested in Barcelona.

Cannabis and ecstasy were among the list of other drugs which were seized. MDMA tablets, methamphetamine and hashish were also found, though in smaller quantities.

Footage of heavily-armoured officers carrying guns and wearing helmets and masks raiding a block of apartments was shown on ITV News. The raids were accompanied by a police helicopter hovering overhead.

The UK’s National Crime Agency helped the Spanish police arrest members of the alleged drug ring.

But this isn’t the first time drug raids have taken place on the popular vacation island.

A drug raid in Mallorca last July - believed to be linked to last week's drug bust in Magaluf - saw four people arrested and 4.8kg of cocaine seized.

