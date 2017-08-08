In pics: Freak summer storm batters northern Spain with giant hailstones

The storms hit late Monday night causing severe damage to towns in pockets of Navarra in northern Spain.
Residents posted photos of the extraordinarily large hailstones and the damage that they did in storms that hit the region about 10.30pm on Monday night.
One local in Liedena collected some hailstones and placed them next to a hen’s egg because they were comparable in size.
Tormenta de granizo en Liedena. Destrozos importantes pic.twitter.com/AQyQPQ1xP9— Eduardo Leoz (@eduardoleoz) August 7, 2017
In nearby Yesa, a resident photographed a hailstone in the palm of her hand that was about the size of a tennis ball.
#granizo en Yesa pic.twitter.com/p4fSI6HUJr— Luisa Eugui (@luisaeugui) August 7, 2017
Y como están los coches!!! @NavarraTV pic.twitter.com/0PMYqIXEKV— Raquel Villanueva (@Reichelosa) August 7, 2017
Importantes destrozos en #liedena @AEMET_Navarra . pic.twitter.com/uAmTLZB1Lo— Raquel Villanueva (@Reichelosa) August 7, 2017
Other residents posted photographs of damage to cars caused by the giant hailstorms.
Y esta... pic.twitter.com/iulSplq9zs— Mike (@MiguelLC75) August 8, 2017
Storms hit parts of northern Spain, while the south continued to suffer a heatwave that has been dubbed ‘Lucifer’ as it swept across southern Europe.
Timelapse de la tormenta de Navarra-Cinco Villas-Jacetania desde Las Planas de Zaragoza. pic.twitter.com/Lz0qCgPGBt— Meteo Zaragoza (@MeteoZGZ) August 7, 2017