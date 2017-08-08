Advertisement

In pics: Freak summer storm batters northern Spain with giant hailstones

The Local
news@thelocal.es
8 August 2017
16:21 CEST+02:00
Windows were broken and cars were dented when hailstones bigger than golf balls rained down on villages in the foothills of the Pyrenees.

The storms hit late Monday night causing severe damage to towns in pockets of Navarra in northern Spain.

Residents posted photos of the extraordinarily large hailstones and the damage that they did in storms that hit the region about 10.30pm on Monday night.

One local in Liedena collected some hailstones and placed them next to a hen’s egg because they were comparable in size.

In nearby Yesa, a resident photographed a hailstone in the palm of her hand that was about the size of a tennis ball.

Other residents posted photographs of damage to cars caused by the giant hailstorms.

Storms hit parts of northern Spain, while the south continued to suffer a heatwave that has been dubbed ‘Lucifer’ as it swept across southern Europe.

