Spain's PM hails France's 'rejection of far right'

Advertisement

France opted for a "rejection of the far right" and "a social left that tackles the people's problems with serious and brave policies", the socialist premier wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Advertisement

Sanchez welcomed the shock result alongside this week's UK general election where the centre-left Labour party achieved a landslide victory over the Conservatives.

Esta semana, dos de los mayores países de Europa han elegido el mismo camino que eligió España hace un año: rechazo a la ultraderecha y apuesta decidida por una izquierda social que aborde los problemas de la gente con políticas serias y valientes.



Reino Unido y Francia han… — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) July 7, 2024

He said both countries "have said YES to progress and social progress and NO to going back on rights and freedoms. You don't make deals or govern with the far right."

No single group won an absolute majority in the second round of France's legislative elections on Sunday, but the estimated results were disappointing for the far-right National Rally, which won the first round on June 30th.

President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance will have dozens fewer members of parliament, but held up better than expected.

READ ALSO: What happens next in France next after bombshell election results?