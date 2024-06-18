Tour de France to start in Barcelona in 2026

Advertisement

"Barcelona is a prestigious city and it is a city of sport," Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme told AFP.

Advertisement

He said two complete stages would take place in Catalonia and the third stage would also begin there before crossing into France.

💛 After 1957, 1965 (Photo 1) and 2009 (Photo 2), the 2026 of the Tour de France will be the 4th to visit Barcelona !



🏆 See you on 4 July 2026 to find out who will succeed 🇧🇻 @ThorHushovd, winner in 2009!



💛 Après 1957, 1965 (Photo 1) et 2009 (Photo 2), l'édition 2026 du Tour… pic.twitter.com/aghlTBLXnB — Tour de France™ (@LeTour) June 18, 2024

Cycling's most famous race started in Saint Sebastian in 1992 and in Bilbao last year.

This year the Tour starts in the Italian city of Florence on June 29 before reverting to Lille next year.

This year's Tour de France will end in Nice on July 21 in a change from its normal route because of the preparations for the Olympics in Paris.