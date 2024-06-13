The best paid jobs in Spain which don't require a university degree

Advertisement

While it’s true that for the majority of well-paid jobs in Spain, you do need a university degree, there are still several lucrative professions here that do not require any type of higher qualification. Here are the top 10 highest-paid jobs in Spain, according to a study by Spanish news site La Información.

Commercial airline pilot

A job as a pilot is a well-sought-after position, which is not only great for its earning potential, but also allows you to travel internationally too. You can earn anywhere from €60,000-100,000 per year and don’t need a degree, but you do need to take several courses and complete hours and hours of rigorous training and pass exams.

Air traffic controller

Air traffic controllers in Spain can earn anywhere from €33,000 to €100,000 a year and oversee air traffic at major airports across the country. All that is required is to complete an 18-month training course to obtain a licence. It’s also helpful to have excellent concentration skills, effective communication skills and quick decision-making abilities.

Events planner

Events planners obviously need to be highly organised, but can work in any type of environment from planning weddings to conferences and meetings for large corporations. For this type of career, you can earn anywhere up to €100,000 per year depending on what sector you work in. You don’t need an official degree but may need to take a course.

Estate agent

Whether you want to sell to other foreigners or work for a local company, selling property can be a very lucrative business, earning you between €25,000 and €70,000 annually, depending on commissions. You will need to take a real estate course to get your real estate agent licence. It's helpful to be good at negotiating and have excellent people and sales skills.

Professional make-up artist

If you have a creative streak and love working with people, a career in the high-flying world of fashion and editorial shoots could be right up your street as a make-up artist. Your career could also take you to the worlds of theatre, films or even music. You will need to undertake a professional make-up course to get ahead but can earn anywhere from €18,000-50,000.

Airline cabin crew

Those who have the travel bug, are good with people and can speak multiple languages could become an air steward or stewardess for one of Spain’s big airlines. You must undertake a specific training course for cabin crew and can earn €20,000 – €46,000 per year.

Executive Assistant

Executive assistants for managers, CEOs and COOs can earn on average €31.718 per year in Spain. A degree isn’t necessary but you will need some type of administrative training or experience.

Oil rig workers

Oil rig workers perform a variety of tasks in oil and gas extraction. If you want to make this your career, yearly salaries are anywhere between €25,000 and €33,000. You don’t need a specific qualification, but you will need technical training provided by your employer. It’s important to have good physical fitness, be able to work in a team and have mechanical skills.

Vertical work technician

If you suffer from vertigo or are afraid of heights, this definitely isn’t the job for you. Vertical work technicians work at great heights, whether that’s fixing electricity lines and cables or washing windows of huge skyscrapers. Doing this type of job can earn you between €20-60 per hour in Spain. You don’t need a qualification but can work up to different levels depending on your experience. Level three technicians are paid the most.

SEO experts

If you have good computer and research skills, you may want to consider becoming an expert in Search Engine Optimisation, in order to help clients move their websites higher up the Google rankings or make sure that they’re found online by their desired customers. You can earn anywhere between €20,000-€30,000 a year and will need to have completed some type of course in SEO and digital marketing. It’s important that you have a deep understanding of internet algorithms.