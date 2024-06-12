The foods that will increase in price in Spain in July 2024
The Spanish government's VAT freeze on certain food products is set to finish at the end of June, meaning several basic and essential items will get more expensive.
On June 30th the Spanish government will end its VAT rebate on certain food products, making several basic foodstuffs more expensive overnight. The measure was first approved by the government as part of a package of measures aimed at alleviating the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine and supporting low-income families amid high inflation.
In January 2023 VAT was cut on certain products that were already at the reduced rate of 4 percent, and in addition, VAT on oils (including olive oil, which was later reduced to 0 percent) and pasta were lowered from 10 percent to 5 percent.
However, after the policy was extended through the entire first half of 2024, the normal VAT rates are set to come back into force from July 1st if the government doesn't further extend it, something that now seems unlikely.
Foods that will get more expensive
The foods that were included in the VAT reduction and will therefore now get more expensive from July include:
- Plain bread, as well as frozen plain bread dough.
- Flours
- Milk: natural, certified, pasteurised, concentrated, skimmed, sterilised, UHT, evaporated and powdered
- Cheeses
- Eggs
- Fruits and vegetables
- Cereals
- Olive oil and seed oils.
- Pasta
This comes amid shocking consumer watchdog findings that show the price of food in Spain is, in extreme cases, up to 875 percent more expensive when sold on supermarket shelves than it is at source. This is according to a Facua-Consumers in Action press release on Tuesday.
According to the study, a kilo of lemons at source was priced at €0.20, yet the price per kilo in supermarkets is, on average, €1.79 -- 695 percent more expensive. A kilo of lentils was found to cost on average 369 percent more in supermarkets than what the farmer is paid for the same product (€0.76/kg).
READ ALSO: Why is olive oil cheaper overseas when Spain is the world's top producer?
