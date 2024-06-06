Advertisement

This restaurant in Spain has been crowned the best in the world

Published: 6 Jun, 2024 CET. Updated: Thu 6 Jun 2024 10:46 CET
Spanish chefs, Mateu Casanas (L), Eduard Xatruch and Oriol Castro (R) pose on November 29, 2023 at their restaurant Disfrutar in Barcelona after receiving their third Michelin star. (Photo by Josep LAGO / AFP)

Barcelona restaurant Disfrutar was named Thursday as the best in the world by the influential 50 Best list in a year dominated by Spanish and Latin American restaurants.

Disfrutar (which means "Enjoy" in Spanish) opened in December 2014 next to the Ninot market in the heart of the Catalan city.

50 Best, run by British magazine Restaurant, describes it as having "far-reaching technique, original thinking and ground-breaking flavours".

It is run by three chefs who trained at the renowned El Bulli in Roses, Spain, which has topped the 50 Best list five times, including the first-ever in 2002.

A Spanish eatery also took second place: Asador Etxebarri, in the Basque town of Atxondo.

Third place went to Table de Bruno Verjus in Paris, among the most expensive in the French capital.

They received their awards at a ceremony in Las Vegas.

The 50 Best list was launched in 2002 and quickly established itself as an international alternative to France's renowned Michelin Guide.

It has more than 1,000 voters across 27 regions around the world -- a mix of chefs, food writers and "well-travelled gourmets".

READ ALSO: Spain’s cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants

Disfrutar and Table de Bruno Verjus both also have the highest three-star ranking from Michelin, while Asador Etxebarri has one.

Spanish and Latino establishments dominated the top 10 this year, with Madrid restaurant Diverxo in fourth place, Lima's Maido in fifth, Mexico City's Quintonil in seventh, and the Don Julio steakhouse in Buenos Aires in 10th.

More

