This restaurant in Spain has been crowned the best in the world

Advertisement

Disfrutar (which means "Enjoy" in Spanish) opened in December 2014 next to the Ninot market in the heart of the Catalan city.

50 Best, run by British magazine Restaurant, describes it as having "far-reaching technique, original thinking and ground-breaking flavours".

It is run by three chefs who trained at the renowned El Bulli in Roses, Spain, which has topped the 50 Best list five times, including the first-ever in 2002.

Advertisement

A Spanish eatery also took second place: Asador Etxebarri, in the Basque town of Atxondo.

BREAKING: Disfrutar in #Barcelona claims the No.1 spot in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2024, sponsored by S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna! Congratulations to Oriol, Eduard, Mateu and the entire team! #Worlds50Best @Sanpellegrino @DisfrutarBCN pic.twitter.com/1KWuYym3oJ — The World's 50 Best (@TheWorlds50Best) June 6, 2024

Third place went to Table de Bruno Verjus in Paris, among the most expensive in the French capital.

They received their awards at a ceremony in Las Vegas.

The 50 Best list was launched in 2002 and quickly established itself as an international alternative to France's renowned Michelin Guide.

It has more than 1,000 voters across 27 regions around the world -- a mix of chefs, food writers and "well-travelled gourmets".

READ ALSO: Spain’s cheapest Michelin-starred restaurants

Disfrutar and Table de Bruno Verjus both also have the highest three-star ranking from Michelin, while Asador Etxebarri has one.

Spanish and Latino establishments dominated the top 10 this year, with Madrid restaurant Diverxo in fourth place, Lima's Maido in fifth, Mexico City's Quintonil in seventh, and the Don Julio steakhouse in Buenos Aires in 10th.