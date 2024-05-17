RANKED: The best pizza places in Spain

Advertisement

50 Top Pizza is an international guide written by Italian "pizza inspectors", who each year rank the best pizzerias on earth, outside of Italy.

"They visit the pizzerias anonymously, they pay the bill and leave without revealing themselves", according to 50 Top Pizza.

This year, in their Top Pizza Europa 2024 list, seven of the top 50 pizzerieas were located in Spain.

In fact, two of the five best ranked pizza restaurants in Europe are in Spain, and four in the top ten.

So if you're a pizza lover who wants to eat the finest pizzas available in España, here's where you can find the best.

Sartoria Panatieri, Barcelona

With two locations now in the Catalan capital, Sartoria Panatieri, run by Rafa Panatieri and Jorge Sastre, was ranked as number two in the whole of Europe and came in at number one last year. They were praised for their artisanal products and ingredients. Their signature classic is a pizza topped with stracciatella di burrata, tomatoes, and basil pesto with toasted pine nuts.

Baldoria, Madrid

In at number five on the list is Baldoria, located in the Salamanca district of Madrid (last year it came in 13th place). Judges gushed about its simple menu of just seven pizzas and singled out the marinara and Margherita as the best.

READ ALSO: A bite-sized guide to Spain's most special cheeses

La Balmesina, Barcelona

Another Barcelona pizzeria in the top 10 in Europe was La Balmesina at number nine. It was chosen particularly for its dough made with only wholemeal flour and a fermentation of at least 72 hours. The standout pizza was the vegetarian Giana with mozzarella, ricotta, fresh cherry tomatoes, fried aubergine, parmesan and basil.

Advertisement

Fratelli Figurato, Madrid

Madrid again featured in the top 10, with Fratelli Figurato just making it at number 10. Brothers Riccardo and Vittorio Figurato serve up contemporary Neapolitan-style pizzas, where the dough is the real star of the show. The Bufalina and Provola are the top choices here.

Demaio, Bilbao

Number 17 on the list went to the best pizza in the Basque country, which now has two locations in Bilbao. Run by three brothers from Calabria in Italy, it was celebrated for its rich ingredients. It serves both Neapolitan and Roman-style pizzas.

READ ALSO - El Esmorzaret: What is Valencia’s sacred snack tradition?

Gasparic, Girona

Located in the medieval village of Can Blanc in Girona, Gesparic came in at number 38. It dishes up Neapolitan-style pizzas from a wood-fired oven, made with ingredients sourced directly from Italy.

Advertisement

Infraganti, Alicante

Coming in at number 41 is this Neapolitan-style pizzeria in Alicante, which now also has branches in Murcia, El Campello, and Elche. It was applauded for its authentic flavours and lively atmosphere with the Quattro Formaggi being one of the best choices on the menu.

Oro di Napoli, Tenerife

This Tenerife pizzeria in the south of the island didn’t make the top 50 this year, but in 2023 it came in at number 41, meaning it’s still among the best in Spain. Traditional Neapolitan pizzas are the order of the day here, with the Margherita getting top marks.