KEY POINTS: Everything that changes in Spain in May 2024

May 1st public holiday

El Día del Trabajador or Labour Day in Spain is a public holiday in Spain's 17 autonomous communities and is held on May 1st. In 2024, May 1st will fall on a Wednesday, mid-week.

It will be a holiday in all regions across Spain, so no matter where you live you will most likely have this day off. Schools, most businesses and shops will also be closed on this day.

May 2nd holiday in Madrid

May 2nd is also a public holiday in Madrid and commemorates the day in 1808 when the population rose up against Napoleon’s troops in the Peninsula War.

Refusing to give into French demands to surrender, the Spanish made their last stand in an archway to the barracks before being killed.

Schools will be closed and streets of Malasaña will be filled with art, music, dancing and events to mark Dos de Mayo including stages set up in Plaza Commendadores, Conde Duque, Plaza San Ildefonso.

Number of tourists to soar

While officially May is the shoulder season in Spain, its good weather marks the start of the mass tourist arrivals, which usually reach their pinnacle in July and August.

The Ministry of Industry and Tourism is anticipating a surge in the number of tourists this May, however, with 9.49 million expected to arrive in May. This will be 14 percent more than in the same month of 2023, according to forecasts by Turespaña. It’s estimated tourists will spend almost €12,000 million in the fifth month of 2024, an increase of around 22 percent compared to the same period last year.

Catalan regional elections

Catalonia's President Pere Aragonès announced in mid-March that he was dissolving the Spanish region's parliament and would call early elections, after his proposed budget was rejected by the assembly.

This means that the new elections will be held on May 12th. Originally, they been set for early 2025. May 2nd is the last day to request a vote by mail, while May 6th is last day to vote by mail. On May 10th marks the electoral campaign ends at midnight and then May 12th will be the actual election day.

Vigo Airport to close for refurbishment

Back in October 2023, the city of Vigo in Galicia announced that its airport would close in order to carry out refurbishments. The comprehensive remodel on the airport's runway will leave the city without a working airport for almost the entire month of May, meaning no flights will be running in or out of the city. It will last from May 6th to the 30th and will include an investment of €30 million for the rehabilitation of its 2,400-meter deteriorated runway.

Two exclusive international flights from Barcelona

Barcelona-El Prat Airport will launch an exclusive route directly to Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam. In the month of May, Vietnam Airlines will operate two special flights, according to the Aeroinfo Barcelona-El Prat X (formerly Twitter) account. The first flight will take place on May 1st and the second on May 8th.

So far only these two flights have been announced and there are no more guarantees for future flights directly between Barcelona and the Vietnamese, so you might want to take advantage while you can.

Mortgage price drop for 4 million households

Banks are preparing to reduce mortgage re-payments, on average, by around €50 per month starting in the second half of the year. The fall in interest rates will be welcome news for four million people who have variable-rate mortgages and have seen their payments increase month after month, in recent years.

The 12-month Euribor averaged 3.609 percent in January, below the 3.679 percent in December. This is the third consecutive month that this index has fluctuated downwards.



Help for young people to buy a house

Starting in May, banks could help young people and families with children to buy a home by giving them access to state-backed mortgages. This measure will allow some 50,000 beneficiaries to access mortgage loans on favorable conditions, with the possibility of financing up to 100 percent of their first home. It will be available for all those under the age of 35 with an annual income less than €37,800 gross and for families with children under their care, providing that they haven’t bought a property previously.

New obesity medication

From May 1st, one of the most anticipated drugs to fight obesity will become available in Spain. It has been developed by Novo Nordisk and is called Wegovy. The Danish company has warned that "given the unprecedented high global demand for Wegovy, the supply of this drug will be carried out in a limited and responsible manner in each country. It’s not currently included as part of the National Health System.

The new drug is a physiological regulator of appetite and calories and deals with receptors in the brain.

Help to complete annual tax return for over-65s

The income tax campaign for 2023-2024 is well underway, but many taxpayers are finding it difficult to complete their tax returns. Among them, those over 65 years of age tend to be the group with the greatest problems.

In order to solve this issue, the government is promoting a special aid plan for them, which will be offered in more than 500 small municipalities, in 46 provinces, with less than 3,000 inhabitants. Help will be offered from May 7th in collaboration with the different town councils. In order to benefit from it you will have to make an appointment starting on April 29th.

Mother’s Day on May 5th

Unlike Father’s Day in Spain, which is always celebrated on the fiesta of San José on March 19th, Mother’s Day changes each year.

It is celebrated on the first Sunday in May, which this year will fall on May 5th. Spain has been celebrating Mother’s Day in this way, changing each year for the past 59 years.

It is typically celebrated by children giving gifts to their mothers and going for celebratory family meals.

Teachers’ strike in Valencia region

Teachers from public schools and institutes in the region of Valencia are set to go on strike on Thursday, May 23rd, according to The Platform in Defence of Public Education. The platform has called on teachers and families from all non-university public education establishments to participate in the mobilisation.

Students will also be able to join the strike from 3rd year of secondary school. The walkout will be staged in order to put a stop to cuts and force a negotiation that improves the conditions of the teachers and schools.

A month of fiestas

May is a month packed full of festivals in Spain, particularly in the south of the country and the city of Córdoba. Córdoba in fact has a whole month of celebrations in May beginning with the Cruces de Mayo from April 26th to May 1st, where flower-adorned crosses will be set up across the city. This will be closely followed by the Patios Festival from May 2nd to 12th, in which visitors can see inside the city’s private walled gardens, decorated with flowers for the occasion.

A couple of hours to the southwest the Romería del Rocío will be taking place in the small Huelvan village from May 17th to the 20th. During the event more than one million people will make the pilgrimage to Rocío, many on horseback, filling its sandy streets with a lively atmosphere.

While in northern Spain, there are more flowery scenes at the Temps de Flors in the Catalan city of Girona. During the festival held from May 11th to the 19th, elaborate art installations created from plants and flowers will be set up across the historic Jewish quarter, city walls, cathedrals and churches.

Weather in May

According to meteorologists from Eltiempo.es this May will be warmer than normal throughout Spain, although the northwest and north of the peninsula will experience lower temperatures than the rest of the country.

The month will begin, however with above-average rainfall in the northeast of the peninsula, including the Balearic Islands, the Pyrenees, northern Aragón, Catalonia and Navarra. Rainfall is predicted to be slightly below average in the Canary Islands and some areas of southern Andalusia.