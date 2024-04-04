EasyJet opens Spanish base in Alicante with ten new routes

Advertisement

British low-cost airline EasyJet has opened a new seasonal base at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport on the Costa Blanca, creating new routes between the holiday hotspot and several British cities.

The Alicante hub, which will be open between March and October to take advantage of the tourist high season, is EasyJet's fourth base in Spain after Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, and Málaga.

The budget airline has allocated three aircraft to be based at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández airport, taking its total in Spain to 19 aircraft and 900 employees. The new base will also create around 100 jobs for pilots and cabin crew.

EasyJet's budget rival Ryanair traditionally dominates flights from Alicante airport, which last year accounted for almost one in four passengers at the Costa Blanca base.

EasyJet's Southern Europe director Javier Gándara said in a statement that “Opening our fourth base in Spain in Alicante confirms our commitment to this region and is an opportunity to further expand and consolidate our operations in the country. The seasonal base model allows us to perfectly adapt to the needs of the market, boosting existing flows and giving us the opportunity to explore underserved markets in the future that would have previously been inaccessible."

As part of the launch, EasyJet will offer ten new connections from Alicante to Birmingham, Southampton, Zurich, Nantes, Prague, Newcastle, Lille, Belfast, Lyon and Nice, to make it a total of 22 destinations from the Costa Blanca airport.

Flights to and from Southampton are slated to run on Sundays, Newcastle on Tuesdays and Saturdays, Belfast Thursdays and Sundays, and Birmingham Tuesdays and Saturdays.

The new Easyjet Alicante routes, including their launch date and their weekly frequency.

During the inauguration of the new Costa Blanca base, which was attended by representatives from Aena, the Spanish airport management company, as well as tourism and business associations and EasyJet management, President of the Valencian Community Carlos Mazón, himself an Alicante native, announced that the Generalitat, would undertake an impact study on the effects of opening a second runway at Alicante-Elche-Miguel Hernández Airport, as well as possible expansion at Valencia-Manises airport.