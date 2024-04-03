Is the income requirement for Spain's digital nomad visa a gross or net figure?

Advertisement

Spain's DNV, referred to as visado de teletrabajador de carácter internacional on most of the official websites, has become extremely popular among non-EU remote workers and digital nomads wanting to move to España, since its launch in 2023.

The Spanish UGE unit (Unidad de Grandes Empresas y Colectivos Estratégicos), the body that deals with these visas, sets the income requirement for applicants at monthly earnings of at least 200 percent of the minimum interprofessional salary (SMI).

As this minimum wage went up by 5 percent in 2024, so did the DNV income requirement.

People applying for Spain’s digital nomad visa in 2024 have to prove a monthly income of at least €2,646 a month, an average equal or above that amount for the past six months if the applicant is self-employed.

At the current exchange rate, that is £2,268 a month or $2,853 a month.

So is the new income requirement for Spain’s DNV a gross or net monthly figure?

It is a gross amount, known as bruto in Spanish.

Spain’s government always sets visa income requirements, the minimum wage and other official monetary figures as gross.

That’s due to the fact that the amount to be paid in tax varies depending on the person, hence why the net figure can’t be a fixed amount.

Admittedly, official government documents dealing with the DNV don’t appear to clearly state that it is a gross figure, but it is understood to be so.

The fact that it is a gross sum and not net one has also been confirmed by applicants on Digital Nomad Visa groups on Facebook who have successfully applied.

It is best to try to provide documentation (payslip, job contract, bank statements, invoices, tax returns etc) that clearly shows your gross monthly income. This applies to self-employed workers too, in terms of making sure they provide evidence of what they were paid before being taxed.

Keep in mind as well that if you're applying for yourself and your partner, you will need to prove you earn an extra 75 percent of the minimum wage. This currently equates to an extra €1,984.50 gross.

For each additional family member, such as children, you will have to show you earn an extra 25 percent of the minimum wage, which is an extra €661.50 gross per month.

