LISTED: All the documents you need for Spain’s digital nomad visa

Spain's Digital Nomad Visa or DNV launched earlier this year and has so far proved very popular.

The visa allows remote workers or self-employed people from non-EU countries to work and live in Spain, as long as no more than 20 percent of their work comes from Spain. It can be extended for up to five years and can be applied for from the Spanish consulate in your home country or while on holiday in Spain.

Some applicants, however, have been finding the process difficult, mainly because of the sheer number of documents and proof that you need to gather along with your application form when you apply.

For this reason, many digital nomes apply with professional help from a lawyer. Although it's possible to do it yourself, it's likely to take much longer and you may make several mistakes along the way.

However you decide to apply, you will need to know which documents you need in order to be able to gather all the proof.

A copy of your complete valid passport. The passport must have a minimum validity of 1 year and two blank pages. Passports issued more than 10 years ago will not be accepted.





Proof of having paid the visa fee via form 790 038. It will be paid at the time of submitting the application. Fees will be paid in local currency and will be regularly updated based on exchange rate fluctuations.





A completed visa application form signed by you. Each applicant, or their representative, will complete all sections and sign two visa applications. Be aware, in order to apply for it online, you will also need a digital certificate.





A recent colour passport-size photograph with a light background, taken from the front, without dark glasses, reflections, or clothing that hides the face.

Evidence of minimum employment length or professional relationship with a foreign company of at least three months. For this, your company must provide a certificate that reflects:



a) If you are an employee – the level of seniority you have, as well as explicit permission from the company for the authorisation to work remotely.



b) If you are a self-employed worker – the date at which you started working for your clients, as well as the terms and conditions in which you will carry out the remote work.

Accreditation to show that the foreign company or clients you work for have been in operation for at least one year. To do this, a certificate from the Mercantile Registry (or a similar body in your country) must be provided. This will show the date the company was incorporated.





Proof of having sufficient funds for the following amounts:



a) Monthly earnings of at least €200 percent of the minimum interprofessional salary (SMI). The minimum wage in Spain is currently €1,260 per month. This means that you must be able to prove that you will have an income of at least €2,520 per month or €30,240 per year. You can prove this amount either with job contracts, invoices or bank statements.



b) If you're applying for yourself and your partner, you will need to prove at least 75 percent of the SMI. This currently equates to an extra €945. For each additional family member after this, such as children, you will have to prove you have an extra 25 percent of the SMI, which is €315 per month.



There are many different documents you need to apply for Spain's DNV. Photo: LinkedIn Sales / Unsplash

A clear criminal record certificate from the country or countries in which you have resided during the last two years. You must present the original certificate, plus a copy. You must also provide a statement saying that you have not had a criminal record in the last 5 years. It must be translated into Spanish and legalised or apostilled.





Proof of having public or private health insurance. This must be with a company authorised to operate in Spain and your policy must remain active for the period of validity of your visa. (See below re public health insurance). Travel insurance is not accepted.





a) Employees will need a certificate showing social security coverage from their home country if their country has an agreement with Spain. For example, for W2 employees from the US, this is the Certificate of Social Security Coverage for US Employees and for those from the UK, it's the A1 certificate from the HMRC. (Be aware, the US authorities are not currently issuing these certificates because they believe they are not applicable for remote workers, but are in talks with Spain about how to resolve the problem).

b) Employees whose countries do not have a social security agreement with Spain will have to show proof that their company has registered with the Social Security department in Spain and will pay the fees on your behalf. This will cover you for public healthcare.





c) For self-employed people, you will have to provide a sworn statement saying that you will sign up for the Spanish autónomo (self-employed) system upon arrival. This means that you will pay your own social security fees and be eligible for public healthcare.





A copy of your degree certificate or documentation proving you have relevant professional experience of at least three years. The degree must be a graduate or postgraduate from a recognised university, professional training college or school.





In case your visa application is being filled out by a representative such as a lawyer, they will also need proof of their ID.





A copy of your CV or resume with a simple translation into Spanish.

Be aware, that all documents must include official sworn translations into Spanish, with the exception of your CV, which can be a simple translation.