Third pensioner dies after fire at Spain retirement home

The victim, who sustained very serious burns and was evacuated in critical condition, "died early this morning", a spokesman for the capital's La Paz hospital told AFP without giving further details. Media reports said she was in her sixties.

Another two elderly women also died in the fire which broke out early on Sunday on the first floor of a retirement home in Madrid's western Aravaca neighbourhood where some 40 pensioners were living.

Another 17 residents were taken to hospital for lighter injuries, mostly due to smoke inhalation, the emergency services said on Sunday. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.