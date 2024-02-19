Third pensioner dies after fire at Spain retirement home
An elderly woman who was critically injured in a weekend fire at a Madrid retirement home succumbed to her injuries Monday, raising to three the number who died from the blaze, hospital sources said.
The victim, who sustained very serious burns and was evacuated in critical condition, "died early this morning", a spokesman for the capital's La Paz hospital told AFP without giving further details. Media reports said she was in her sixties.
Another two elderly women also died in the fire which broke out early on Sunday on the first floor of a retirement home in Madrid's western Aravaca neighbourhood where some 40 pensioners were living.
READ ALSO: Fire at Spain retirement home kills two women
Another 17 residents were taken to hospital for lighter injuries, mostly due to smoke inhalation, the emergency services said on Sunday. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Comments
See Also
The victim, who sustained very serious burns and was evacuated in critical condition, "died early this morning", a spokesman for the capital's La Paz hospital told AFP without giving further details. Media reports said she was in her sixties.
Another two elderly women also died in the fire which broke out early on Sunday on the first floor of a retirement home in Madrid's western Aravaca neighbourhood where some 40 pensioners were living.
READ ALSO: Fire at Spain retirement home kills two women
Another 17 residents were taken to hospital for lighter injuries, mostly due to smoke inhalation, the emergency services said on Sunday. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.
Join the conversation in our comments section below. Share your own views and experience and if you have a question or suggestion for our journalists then email us at [email protected].
Please keep comments civil, constructive and on topic – and make sure to read our terms of use before getting involved.
Please log in here to leave a comment.