BREAKING: Fire at Spain nursing home kills two: emergency services

Advertisement

The blaze broke out at around 7 am (0600 GMT) at the residence which was home to around 40 people, Isabel Casado, a supervisor with Madrid's emergency services, said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter.

One of the injured, a woman, was in critical condition due to burns while the others needed treatment for smoke inhalation, she added.

Firefighter Jose Luis Castillo said the fire started in a room on the first floor and the second floor became "flooded with smoke".

"We had to evacuate the residents to a secure place," he added.

The head of the regional government of Madrid, Isabel Diaz Ayuso, said she "deeply regretted the death of two women" at the residence.

Lamentamos profundamente el fallecimiento de dos mujeres en la Residencia Juan XXIII de Aravaca a causa de un incendio.



Nuestro apoyo al entorno de las fallecidas, los heridos y los trabajadores del centro. Estamos a su disposición para todo lo que necesiten. DEP. — Isabel Díaz Ayuso (@IdiazAyuso) February 18, 2024

"Our support for the deceased, the injured and the workers of the residence. We are available for all that they need. RIP," she wrote on X.