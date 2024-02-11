Advertisement

Spain rollercoaster accident injures 14

AFP
AFP - [email protected]
Published: 11 Feb, 2024 CET. Updated: Sun 11 Feb 2024 18:50 CET
A rollercoaster at the Spanish resort and theme park complex PortAventura World Resort in Salou. 14 people have been injured after a tree fell on the ride (Photo: AFP / Josep LAGO)

A falling tree hit a rollercoaster at Spain's PortAventura World amusement park on Sunday injuring 14 people, according to local officials.

Of the injured, five were hospitalised, with two in critical condition, emergency services in the north-east Catalonia region said on X.

The rollercoaster riders were hit by branches when the tree was brought down by violent winds, said the management of the park, which is located in Vila-Seca south of Barcelona.

Local police have opened an investigation.

 

 

