Spain rollercoaster accident injures 14
A falling tree hit a rollercoaster at Spain's PortAventura World amusement park on Sunday injuring 14 people, according to
local officials.
Of the injured, five were hospitalised, with two in critical condition, emergency services in the north-east Catalonia region said on X.
The rollercoaster riders were hit by branches when the tree was brought down by violent winds, said the management of the park, which is located in Vila-Seca south of Barcelona.
Local police have opened an investigation.
