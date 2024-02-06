MAP: Spanish farmers block roads across Spain

Advertisement

The farmers’ protests that gridlocked parts of France over recent weeks have begun spreading throughout Spain, causing traffic on main roads across the country and even blocking off key pieces of infrastructure such as Málaga port.

Organised by the Unión de Uniones regional farmers group mobilising on WhatsApp, farmers gathered on motorways and roads in yellow hi-vis jackets and waving Spanish flags. As Europe's main fruit and vegetable exporter, Spain is known as the "vegetable garden of Europe" but its farmers are facing significant difficulties including drought conditions affecting crop yields but also many grievance they feel can and should be addressed.

Like farmers around the rest of Europe, demonstrators are taking their tractors onto the streets to demand fair prices for their products, voice concerns about the green agenda and unfair competition (something French farmers accuse Spanish farmers of), asking for common agricultural policy rules to be relaxed, for food chain law to better respected, and for tax benefits on agricultural diesel to be maintained.

From dawn on Tuesday, road and motorway traffic was slowed or brought to a standstill in many parts of Spain, with several major motorway exits blockaded and significant delays throughout the country. Protesters demonstrated under the slogan "Without agriculture and livestock, your table is empty," and this point was quickly proven after a single day of protesting caused significant supply problems in markets and ports dependent on same day delivery.

In Valladolid, a farmer was arrested for assaulting a police officer during a road blockade at Mercaolid, a food market in the city.

Spain's three biggest agricultural trade unions, UPA, Asaja, and Coag, didn't take part in Tuesday's action but will organise protests later this week, notably Salamanca on Thursday and Bilbao on Friday.

Protests have affected the outskirts of most major cities, including Madrid, Barcelona, and Valencia. As the day has progressed, Spain's Dirección General de Tráfico (DGT) has logged incidents including traffic disruption or total blockages at strategic points along Spanish motorways on national roads including the A-1, A-2, A-4, A-5, A-6, A-92, A-42, A-66, A-50, A-62, and A-30, among others.

You can consult the following map for a better idea of the scale and widespread nature of these protests:

For live updates, this map by the DGT will also help. The icons showing people are where the protests are happenings.

Tractor protests of varying size and severity have been held or are taking place on Tuesday February 6th at the following locations and motorways:

Lleida (on the L-200, LP-3322, LV-2001, N-II and A2)

Barcelona (C-55 and N-340)

Tarragona (AP-2, N-240, AP-7 at exit 28)

Girona (reduced traffic in the city due to a protest outside the Generalitat)

Zaragoza (Z-30)

Huesca (N-330, N-240, A-131, A-132, A2)

Valladolid (A-62 and Mercaolid market)

Córdoba (traffic in the city, particularly El Arenal)

Valencia (CV-30, CV-30)

Asturias (A-8)

Navarra (AP-15, PA-34)

La Rioja (N-232 and main entrance roads to Logroño)

Vitoria (industrial estate at Jundiz, Vitoria-Gasteiz)

Madrid: (A-4, M-600 has been cut off in Sevilla La Nueva in the direction of the M-501 road)

Toledo (A-4 and CM-42, A-42, A-5, N-301 in the Puebla de Almoradiel, N-400 in Ontígola)

Zamora (A-6, N-525, N-630, A-62, N-122, A-11)

Murcia (Cadena port, A-30, and RM-15)

Ciudad Real (A-43, A-4)

Badajoz (A-66, N-523, N-430, N-432)

Jaén (A-4)

Huelva (N-431 from Escacena del Campo towards the city)

Cádiz (N-IV towards San Fernando-Cádiz and A-7)